News

Vivo S6 could launch in March with 5G support: Report

News

Apart from the Vivo S6, the report also mentions other 5G smartphones that were recently launched and ones that are yet to launch.

  Published: March 6, 2020 12:50 PM IST
5G smartphone layout

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo could launch its next S-series smartphone this month. The new Vivo S6 is expected to be the brand’s next 5G smartphone. While there is no official word on the Vivo S6 smartphone, a post shared on Chinese social media site Weibo points at a March launch.

The post shared by China News Network also mentions the launch of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro. Other phones mentioned in the list include the Black Shark 3 Pro, the Oppo Find X2 and the Realme X50 Pro 5G. We will also see other 5G smartphones like the Vivo NEX 3S 5G, the Nubia Red Magic 5G and the Huawei P40 series launch later this month.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Look

Even though a launch for the Vivo S6 is not official yet, we can expect the phone to feature some upgrades. The Vivo S5 launched back in November 2019 and we can expect the Vivo S6 to come with some updates to bring the series up to speed with the competition. To support 5G, the Vivo S6 may come with the Snapdragon 765 processor instead of the Snapdragon 712 used on the S5. We should learn more about the other upgrades in the new Vivo S6 closer to its launch.

Vivo S5 specifications

To recall, the Vivo S5 features a Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A higher variant features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone was launched with Android Pie along with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 9.2 on top. The phone also featured a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display.

Vivo S5 with quad rear cameras, punch-hole display design launched: Check price, features

Also Read

Vivo S5 with quad rear cameras, punch-hole display design launched: Check price, features

In terms of optics, the Vivo S5 featured a diamond-shaped camera setup. This comprises a 48-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 32-megapixel front camera. The Vivo S5 features a 4,100mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: March 6, 2020 12:50 PM IST

