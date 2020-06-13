comscore Vivo S6 Pro 5G details revealed Vivo S6 Pro 5G details revealed
Vivo S6 Pro 5G details revealed

The Pro version of the S6 will also support 5G, come with quad rear cameras and pack a big battery.

Vivo could launch the S6 Pro smartphone in the coming weeks. The next S6 phone from the company will also support 5G connectivity. As per details shared on Weibo, the Vivo S6 Pro will come powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. Also Read - Vivo Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals on Vivo V19, Z1X and other phones

The S6 Pro will be the bigger variant of the Vivo S6 which launched in April. The tipster’s post about the S6 Pro suggests this will be a mid-range device. It will feature an OLED display but with 60Hz refresh rate. The glass body design will get protection from Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the back and front. It will use its power from the Snapdragon 765G as we’ve already mentioned. The phone could come paired with 6 or 8GB RAM, with up to 256GB storage. Also Read - Vivo iQOO 3 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

Vivo will offers the S6 Pro with a quad rear camera setup. It will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with 8-megapixel and set of 2-megapixel sensors. But on the front you’ll be getting dual cameras with 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel shooting sensors. The S6 Pro will come loaded with 4,200mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging. Also Read - Vivo Z5x (2020) smartphone with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched in China

Vivo S6 launch: Features and Price

The Vivo S6 made its debut in April. The 5G device offers an AMOLED panel, Samsung Exynos chipset, four cameras at the back and more. The Vivo S6 5G comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch on the front, which houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

It features an in-display fingerprint reader. On the software front, the device ships with Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. It is powered by an Exynos 980 chipset and paired with 8GB RAM, offering up to 256GB storage. The setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. The smartphone is fueled by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech.

 

