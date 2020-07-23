comscore Vivo S7 price and specifications leaked online: All you need to know
Vivo S7 price and specifications leaked online: All you need to know

A tipster claims that the Vivo S7 will launch with a price label of RMB 2,998 (approximately Rs 32,100).

  • Published: July 23, 2020 8:06 AM IST
A Vivo smartphone was recently spotted on China’s 3C certification website. Now, the Vivo S7 price and specifications have been leaked online. While the Chinese company is yet to officially confirm the existence of the device, a tipster has leaked the specifications of the alleged Vivo S7 device on Weibo. The source claims that the Vivo S7 will launch with a price label of RMB 2,998 (approximately Rs 32,100). Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro gets a new software update in India: Check details

This price will reportedly be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company is also said to offer the 256GB storage option, which will be available for RMB 3,298 (roughly Rs 35,300). The leak also claims that the upcoming Vivo phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The same chipset is also powering the latest OnePlus Nord. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro launched in India: Gimbal camera, Snapdragon 765G and other key features

The Vivo S7 is also said to feature a triple rear camera setup and dual selfie cameras. The cited source says that the device will have the same display as the Oppo Reno 4. This could mean that the handset will offer a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is also likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Snapdragon 765G SoC will be paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro Review: Gimbal camera is great but this phone is all about balance

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Vivo S7 will launch with a 44-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GH1 primary selfie sensor. It will be assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with a super-wide-angle lens. The back camera setup is rumored to pack a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1+ primary sensor. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens. The setup could also include a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor by Samsung. The upcoming Vivo S7 smartphone might be a successor to the current Vivo S6 phone.

Best Sellers