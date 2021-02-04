has launched the Vivo S7t 5G which is the latest edition in the Vivo S7 series that already has the Vivo S7 and the Vivo S7e 5G. Also Read - Vivo X60 series India launch soon, X60 Pro+ with Snapdragon 888 tipped

The Vivo S7t has been launched in China in a single RAM variant and storage configuration. In terms of specifications, the S7t 5G sports a dual-camera setup at the back, a Dimensity processor inside nad more. Also Read - Xiaomi leads India's smartphone shipments in 2020, reveals Counterpoint

Here’s look at what all has been packed in the recently launched Vivo S7t 5G. Also Read - Vivo Y31 with 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, features

Vivo S7t price

The 8GB+128GB of the S7t has been priced at CNY 2,698 (Rs 30,000 approx) and the smartphone will be offered in two color options. Users can buy the S7t from the company’s China store. At the moment, there is no information about whether the device will be launched in India or not. But, we’ll keep you posted.

Specifications

The device features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body-ratio. With a 408 pixel density, the S7t offers a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor bundled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. The dual-SIM smartphone runs OriginOS 1.0 on top of . You also get 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

Optics wise, the S7t sports a triple rear camera at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor. Selfie lovers are going to love this phone as it comes with a dual-camera on the front with a 44-megapixel shooter bundled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

For connectivity, users get dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. The S7t comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner also.

You get 4,000mAh of battery juice with this smartphone with support for 33W fast charging. We’ll keep you updated about the device’ arrival in India.