Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo S9e sometime in March this year and the smartphone is touted to come with specs like a 4,100mAh battery pack and a Dimensity 820 processor. Other specifications and price of the device have been leaked online by a tipster on Weibo. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

Vivo S9e expected price

Chinese tipster by the name 'Arsenal' has posted details about the estimate pricing and variant of the upcoming Vivo S9e. Leaks suggest that the base variant of the Vivo S9e will be priced at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs 25,500) for the 8GB+128GB storage variant while the 8GB+256GB RAM variant will be priced at CNY 2,598 (roughly Rs 29,300).

Expected specifications

In terms of specifications, the S9e is expected to come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch. Powering the smartphone will be a Dimensity 820 SoC and a 4,100mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging.

As far as optics go, the Vivo S9e could sport a 64-megapixel primary ultra-wide camera at the back and for selfies, the smartphone will pack a 32-megapixel snapper.

The Chinese smartphone maker is also expected to launch the S9 next month and the upcoming smartphone is touted to come in two configurations – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage. Under the hood, the Vivo S9 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

It is also expected to have a dual selfie camera setup including a 44-megapixel Samsung GH1 primary sensor bundled with an ultra-wide secondary sensor. The smartphone could come with a triple camera at the back with a 4,000mAh battery powering the entire package.