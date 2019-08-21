comscore Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report
Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report

Vivo will soon unveil a new online-exclusive Vivo U-series, which is said to cater Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 segment. To recall, Vivo recently launched its S-series, which covers Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 smartphone segment.

  Published: August 21, 2019 5:20 PM IST
Vivo S1 Review 15

Photo: Rehan Hooda

The budget phone segment in India is the most hotly contested category with brands trying to outdo each other. And with a similar plan in mind, Vivo is reportedly planning to launch new phones for online and offline channels. The Chinese firm will also soon unveil a new online-exclusive Vivo U-series, which is said to cater Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 segment.

“We know the upcoming festive season is going to be exciting. We started widening product portfolio…. going into the festive season; we will easily have six new products,”  Nipun Marya, Director – Brand Strategy, Vivo India, told ET. The executive also asserted that around 80 percent of the online market is between Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000, which is why Vivo’s new U-series will target the same category.

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch 'waterfall screen'

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’

To recall, Vivo recently launched its S-series, which covers Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 smartphone segment. The Vivo S1 device falls under the company’s S-series. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and is available for Rs 17,990. The Vivo S-series was unveiled after Vivo introduced a gaming line up, called Z series in India last month. Vivo already covers Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 segment with its V-series of phones.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Nipun, citing Gfk figures, said, “Vivo’s value market share grew 52 percent in the April-June quarter, while the volume share increased by 40 percent year-on-year.” As per a report by Counterpoint, the cited source said Vivo’s volume market share saw a decline by 1 percent to 11 percent in Q2 2019. The report also says that the Chinese company’s smartphone shipments remained almost flat year-on-year.

Besides, the brand also plans to widen its presence in the offline market. Commenting on the festival season launches, Marya said, “We are putting our best foot forward…you will see good marketing campaigns.” Separately, the company has been teasing the Vivo Nex 3 5G to be the first with waterfall curved screen design.

  Published Date: August 21, 2019 5:20 PM IST

