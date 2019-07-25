comscore Vivo smartphone with 44W charger spotted on 3C | BGR India
Vivo smartphone with 44W charger spotted on 3C; could be Vivo NEX 2

We can’t really guess what smartphone Vivo is planning to launch. Two things the 3C listing revealed include the model number of the smartphone and the presence of a 44W charger.

  • Published: July 25, 2019 2:53 PM IST
vivo-nex-2-photo-leaked

Image Credit: Weibo

An unknown Vivo-branded smartphone just surfaced online on the Chinese certification website 3C. Given then the device landed on the certification website, it is likely that Vivo may launch it in coming weeks. There is not much information available about the smartphone according to the 3C listing. We can’t really guess what the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to launch. Two things the 3C listing revealed include the model number of the smartphone and the presence of a 44W charger.

Vivo smartphone details

The presence of a 44W charger also indicates that the smartphone in question is likely to be high end. This is because companies tend to pack their latest and greatest fast charging solutions in their top-end devices. Based on this, a report by GSMArena also speculated that the mystery smartphone could be the Vivo NEX 2. Taking a closer look, the device comes with a model number V1922A. The report also expressed that it was unsure about the exact model of the smartphone. This is because it is the first time we have seen this particular model number. We will have to wait and watch about more leaked information about the alleged Vivo NEX 2.

Considering the smartphone is likely to be a high-end, Vivo is likely to add Snapdragon 800 or 700 Series SoC. One thing to note here is likely the listing on the certification website. We are talking about the listing because certification is one of the last things before the launch. Vivo has launched a number of new smartphones in the Chinese and Indian market in recent weeks. The information about NEX 2 comes just days after a report indicated that Vivo was planning to launch its Y90.

Vivo Y90 entry-level smartphone with Helio A22 tipped to launch in India at Rs 6,990

Vivo Y90 entry-level smartphone with Helio A22 tipped to launch in India at Rs 6,990

As previously reported, Vivo Y90 is likely to feature a 6.22-inch display with HD+ resolution. It is also likely to run on MediaTek Helio A22 SoC along with 2GB RAM and up to 32GB storage. Talking about other specifications of the device, we are likely to get an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back. The Vivo Y90 smartphone will also feature a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone is likely to run on android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.5 on the software side of things.

  • Published Date: July 25, 2019 2:53 PM IST

