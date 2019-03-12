comscore
  Vivo smartphone with 6.39-inch notch-less AMOLED display, triple cameras spotted on TENNA
Vivo smartphone with 6.39-inch notch-less AMOLED display, triple cameras spotted on TENNA

The TENNA listing shows a new Vivo device with Vivo V1838A model number, revealing key specifications.

  • Published: March 12, 2019 4:23 PM IST
Vivo X27

Photo credit: TENAA

A new Vivo smartphone has been spotted on TENNA website, spilling beans over key specifications of the upcoming Vivo device. Reports suggest that the Chinese company could launch the device as the Vivo X27. It is also said to launch a Vivo S1 smartphone, which was also recently spotted on the certification website. The listing shows a new Vivo device with Vivo V1838A model number.

The specifications of the unknown Vivo smartphone almost matches with the Vivo X27 specs. The only difference between both the handsets is triple rear camera setup and a lower-end chipset and the rest of the specifications are similar. This suggests that the new Vivo phone could be a toned-down version of the Vivo X27. Furthermore, the images of the new Vivo device seems to be still under wraps.

But, the TENNA listing (spotted by GizmoChina) revealed that the handset will feature a 6.39-inch notch-less AMOLED FHD+ display, similar to the Vivo X27. One will find the same display on the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro smartphone as well. It is said to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and in a single Gold color variant. Under the hood, the Vivo V1838A could be powered by an unknown 2.0GHz octa-core chipset, while the Vivo X27 is said to offer 2.2GHz octa-core SoC, which is reportedly Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The toned-version could house a Snapdragon 675 SoC. It could be available in 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 8GB/256GB configuration; however, it will lack support for storage extension. It is said to run Android 9 Pie operating system. The Battery of a smartphone is also considered as one of the key areas and the new Vivo phone is expected to offer close to 4,000mAh battery.

The listing suggests it could be backed by a 3,920mAh battery with fast charging support. Optics wise, the toned-down V1838A Vivo handset could offer triple rear cameras, including a 12-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. The Vivo X27, on the other hand, reportedly will offer a combination of a massive 48-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel rear-mounted triple camera unit. Both the devices are said to pack a 16-megapixel front shooter.

