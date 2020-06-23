Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

Vivo is actively working on expanding its product range in the mid-price segment. The company is constantly releasing new low-cost smartphones. Now, a Vivo phone with the codename “vivo 2004” has been spotted on the benchmarking website, and it is said to be the successor of Vivo Z5i/U3/U20.

The listing reveals the key specifications of the unannounced smartphone. The ‘vivo 2004’ runs Android 10 and comes with 8GB of RAM onboard. Powered by an octa-core processor, the listing shows a Qualcomm chipset with a base frequency of 1.8GHz. It has achieved a single-core score of 552 and a multi-core score of 1,703. The benchmark listing didn’t reveal the name of the processor, but it is likely to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

It is worth noting that this same Vivo smartphone has already been certified in Singapore and Russia, indicating that its announcement is close. Currently, the rest of the details regarding the ‘vivo 2004’ are currently under the wraps. However, since the device has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, we can expect its launch in the coming weeks.

Upcoming smartphone from the brand

In other news, the company recently announced the India launch of Vivo X50 series. While an exact launch date has not been revealed. We can expect the launch of the series to be just around the corner. The new X50 series comprising the X50, and X50 Pro are 5G-enabled smartphones, powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The X50 Pro features a 6.5-inch OLED display with FullHD+ (1080×2376 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It also has a 13-megapixel portrait sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens.