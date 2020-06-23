comscore Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench
News

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

News

The smartphone has achieved a single-core score of 552 and a multi-core score of 1,703.

  • Published: June 23, 2020 8:24 PM IST
Vivo V17 Launch Main

(Representational image)

Vivo is actively working on expanding its product range in the mid-price segment. The company is constantly releasing new low-cost smartphones. Now, a Vivo phone with the codename “vivo 2004” has been spotted on the benchmarking website, and it is said to be the successor of Vivo Z5i/U3/U20.

The listing reveals the key specifications of the unannounced smartphone. The ‘vivo 2004’ runs Android 10 and comes with 8GB of RAM onboard. Powered by an octa-core processor, the listing shows a Qualcomm chipset with a base frequency of 1.8GHz. It has achieved a single-core score of 552 and a multi-core score of 1,703. The benchmark listing didn’t reveal the name of the processor, but it is likely to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

It is worth noting that this same Vivo smartphone has already been certified in Singapore and Russia, indicating that its announcement is close. Currently, the rest of the details regarding the ‘vivo 2004’ are currently under the wraps. However, since the device has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, we can expect its launch in the coming weeks.

iPhone XS, Vivo Z1x and more to get price discounts during Flipkart Big Saving Days

Also Read

iPhone XS, Vivo Z1x and more to get price discounts during Flipkart Big Saving Days

Upcoming smartphone from the brand

In other news, the company recently announced the India launch of Vivo X50 series. While an exact launch date has not been revealed. We can expect the launch of the series to be just around the corner. The new X50 series comprising the X50, and X50 Pro are 5G-enabled smartphones, powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The X50 Pro features a 6.5-inch OLED display with FullHD+ (1080×2376 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It also has a 13-megapixel portrait sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 23, 2020 8:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel
Here's how to create a link to text on a page on Chrome

How To

Here's how to create a link to text on a page on Chrome

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

News

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

News

Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

WhatsApp: How to enable 2-step verification for more security

How To

WhatsApp: How to enable 2-step verification for more security

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

TSMC begins mass production of the Snapdragon 875 SoC

Motorola debuts soundbar and home theatre system in India: Check details

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

News

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is live: Here are best deals on phones

News

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is live: Here are best deals on phones
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Z अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च, सबसे पहले भारत और यूरोप में होगा पेश

Oppo Reno 3A स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

बहुत दिनों से नहीं बदला जीमेल का पासवर्ड? तुरंत करें चेंज ये है तरीका

रियलमी ने इन दो स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में किया इजाफा, अब खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

रेडमी 9 के साथ लॉन्च होगा Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News
Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

News

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench
Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

News

Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India
TSMC begins mass production of the Snapdragon 875 SoC

News

TSMC begins mass production of the Snapdragon 875 SoC
Motorola debuts soundbar and home theatre system in India: Check details

News

Motorola debuts soundbar and home theatre system in India: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers