Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 765G appears on Geekbench; could be Z6 global variant

The leaked benchmark suggests this could be the global variant of the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone.

  • Updated: May 6, 2020 3:12 PM IST
Vivo might be working on new 5G-enabled mid-range smartphones for key markets. The Chinese smartphone maker has seen increased demand in products in the markets where it operates. The new demand has helped the company become number 2 in India and return to top five globally. With the mid-range 5G smartphones, it will be able to better compete with Xiaomi, Realme and others. An unknown Vivo smartphone with model number V2012A has popped up on Geekbench. Also Read - Vivo India lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home

The listing reveals key specifications of this as yet unnamed smartphone. The V2012A runs Android 10 and comes with 8GB of RAM onboard. Powered by an octa-core processor, the listing shows a Qualcomm chipset with base frequency of 1.8GHz. It has achieved a single-core score of 2,929 and multi-core score of 7,925. The benchmark listing does not reveal the name of the processor but the identifier does giveaway key information. Also Read - Vivo S1 4GB RAM variant price drop: Check new price in India and details

Vivo smartphones appears on Geekbench

The smartphone is likely powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is the same processor also seen on Vivo Z6 5G. This also confirms that Vivo V2012A is a smartphone that supports 5G networks. The details available about this device remain scarce at this moment. It is also unclear whether we are looking at a new device or a global variant of an existing smartphone. Vivo launching Z6 5G, currently sold in China, globally makes sense. Also Read - Vivo is working on its first smartwatch; might debut this year

Vivo has plans for multiple new devices but its roadmap seems to have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to introduce Vivo V19 in the next few weeks in India. The launch of this device could be followed by introduction of 5G-enabled smartphones. With Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus introducing 5G smartphones, the market seems ready for more 5G devices. Rajen Vagadia, VP of Qualcomm India, had told India that Snapdragon 765G based 5G smartphones will debut in India soon.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2020 3:11 PM IST
