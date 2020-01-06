comscore Vivo to launch third 5G phone featuring Snapdragon 765G | BGR Inda
Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

The listed Vivo V1963A smartphone will run Android 10 OS.

  Published: January 6, 2020 11:40 AM IST
vivo v17 ports

Vivo seems to be gearing up for another high-end smartphone with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765G SoC and an integrated 5G modem. Currently, Vivo has only two smartphones with a 5G modem – the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro.

The benchmark listing, as per GizmoChina, reveals key specs and features of a device, which is expected to launch in the forthcoming months. The alleged new Vivo smartphone has surfaced online on Geekbench benchmark listing with the model number V1963A. Looking at the new model name, it is likely that the upcoming device will be under the Vivo S or Z series.

As per the benchmark listing, the Vivo V1963A smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. This chipset is likely to be a Snapdragon 765G that also powers the Redmi K30-series and Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphones. On the software front, the device will run Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The listing reveals that the unknown Vivo smartphone score 2129 points in single-core tests, and 5279 points in multi-core tests.

Vivo S1 Pro features, specifications

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Vivo launched its diamond-shaped four-camera setup smartphone, Vivo S1 Pro, in India. The smartphone flaunts a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. The Vivo S1 Pro is available in two color options to choose from including, Knight Black and Fancy Sky.

The Vivo S1 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It runs Funtouch 9.2 UI based on Android 9 Pie OS and features a dedicated microSD card slot. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports WiFi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2 MP dedicated macro and depth sensor camera. On the front, the device has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 11:40 AM IST

