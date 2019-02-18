comscore
Vivo sub-brand IQOO smartphone with triple cameras leaked on live TV

IQOO will be making premium smartphones with Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Lately, smartphone companies have developed an affinity to the sub-brand strategy. Xiaomi was the latest to do it splitting off its Redmi series into a separate subsidiary in early 2019. Following the likes of Huawei and Oppo is Vivo, which recently revealed its quirky sub-brand called IQOO. Pronounced ‘I-koo’, this Vivo offshoot is reportedly set to cater to the premium segment. While there is yet to be any official word on the sub-brand’s first smartphone, an alleged IQOO smartphone has been spotted for first time on live television.

This upcoming IQOO smartphone was revealed at a Tencent live broadcast of an NBA All-Star game, and its back was shown off clearly. As you can see in the images, the mysterious IQOO smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the top-left corner, and a glossy Blue finish. Similar to what Honor does, there’s an IQOO branding on the bottom left side of the smartphone.

That’s pretty much everything the live images reveal as of now. Last week, alleged renders of a foldable phone said to be from IQOO made the rounds on the internet. But such a launch seems a bit too far-fetched at the moment. Previously, IQOO confirmed through its official account that its first smartphone will have the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC while all other features remain under wraps.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

In the meantime though, Vivo is gearing up to launch its V15 Pro smartphone in India on February 20. The Vivo V15 Pro is said to have a triple camera setup at the back, and a 32-megapixel pop-up front shooter along with a Snapdragon 675 SoC. The price is expected to be under Rs 25,000.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2019 10:18 AM IST

