Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has just formally announced its latest Super FlashCharge 120W. The company made the formal announcement of its fast charging solution at its keynote at the Vivo Innovation Day. It held the innovation day keynote during the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2019 Shanghai. The announcement comes just about a week after Vivo initially teased the 120W fast charging technology. Vivo did not really announce a new smartphone with its Super FlashCharge 120W fast charging technology. However, it is likely that Vivo may launch a new smartphone with this technology tomorrow.

Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W details

Taking a closer look at the announcement, there is nothing new that Vivo shared about the 120W fast charging solution. To recap the details shared during the keynote, Vivo claims that this will charge a 4,000 mAh device in just 13 minutes. In addition to that, the smartphone can be charged up to 50 percent in just 5 minutes. According to a report by CNBeta, Vivo will push 6A current at 20 Volts to achieve this incredible feat of technology. As reported previously, this will make the Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W, the fastest “fast charging” solution in the market. Similar to previous fast charging solutions, Vivo clarified that this will only work with the supplied charging adapter and the compatible device.

Similar to the Warp Charge solution from OnePlus, Vivo has moved the Micro Controller Unit in the charging adapter. This will protect the smartphone from voltage overload and usual overheating issues. Further information about the charging technology revealed that Vivo has added a Battery Management System (BMS) for safety. This will balance the battery charging capacity to ensure a longer lasting battery. Vivo has also added a two-channel IC to go with this technology to ensure “optimal power management”.

Vivo also shared details about its plans to launch its first commercial 5G smartphone. According to the report, Vivo stated that it will start its first commercial 5G smartphone in the third quarter of the year. The company also launched its new Vivo AR glasses along with Jovi 2.0. It also shared its vision of a 5G connected world full with AR glasses, smart watches, and smart headphones.