Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W is coming soon; can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 13 minutes

On paper, Vivo's upcoming Super FlashCharge technology will beat the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei, and Oppo. This fast charging solution could likely be unveiled at MWC 2019 Shanghai later this month.

  • Published: June 20, 2019 12:21 PM IST
It looks like Vivo is all set to launch a new fast-charging technology, called Super FlashCharge. According to a teaser that Vivo posted, it looks like it will be a 120W fast charging solution. This much amount of power is likely to leapfrog any other fast charging solution currently available in the market. The teaser also claimed that this 120W Super FlashCharge can easily charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 13 minutes. A number that is astonishing when compared to the current charging solutions in the smartphone market. It is likely that Vivo will reveal this new technology at MWC 2019 Shanghai next week.

MWC 2019 Shanghai is set to take place between June 26 and June 28. Vivo is likely to showcase its 5G smartphones at the exhibition along with the 120W Super FlashCharge technology. The teaser about the potential announcement of the 120W Super FlashCharge technology was initially posted on Weibo, MSP reports.

The interesting thing about this announcement is that it comes just months after Xiaomi announced something similar. The company initially revealed its plans of launching a 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging solution back in March. Xiaomi further revealed that its 100W Super Charge Turbo can charge a 4,000mAh battery in 17 minutes.

Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W: Who is the fastest of them all

Xiaomi was all set to beat the 55W SuperCharge fast charging solution that Huawei announced in its foldable Huawei Mate X. It was also going to beat the 50W SuperVOOC charging solution that Oppo revealed with its R17 series. However, it looks like Vivo is set to beat all these solutions with its 120W Super FlashCharge fast charging solution. Vivo however has not revealed any more additional details about this technology.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

Most of the Chinese smartphone makers are working continuously to improve the charging speeds in their future devices. Many are following a similar approach of increasing the amount of power pushed through the charging cable. However, this also required them to work on making safer batteries in the devices. Both Xiaomi and Vivo are yet to launch a smartphone with their 100W and 120W fast charging technologies. While Vivo has not shared any details, Xiaomi has hinted that Redmi is already working on mass producing smartphones with the 100W fast charging technology.

  • Published Date: June 20, 2019 12:21 PM IST

