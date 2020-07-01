Vivo teases X50 series launch in India

Vivo is bringing its X50 series to India this month. The company has shared a teased with this tweet which says ‘X-Series Coming soon.’ The new development falls in line with what we had expected when the phone made its debut in China last month. The X-series was pegged to launch in India during mid-July and the new teaser has made those claims stronger. Also Read - Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

The X-series comprises of X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro+ which boast excellent specifications. Going by these features, one can expect Vivo to price these in the sub 50K segment for the Indian market. Also Read - iPhone XS, Vivo Z1x and more to get price discounts during Flipkart Big Saving Days

The Vivo X50 Pro and Pro+ have a curved finish on the sides of the screen, while the Vivo X50 has a completely flat front. This makes a considerable difference, as the screen edges are more apparent in Pro models. All three devices are built-in aluminum (chassis) and topped by a double glass layer, mounted on the front and rear.

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro: Specifications

Starting with the high-end Vivo X50, the smartphone comes with a flat 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display running at a resolution of 1080×2376 pixels with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage options.

In the photography department, it has a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and support for OIS. The second is a 13-megapixel sensor featuring f/2.5 aperture with 2x optical zoom. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.5 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The premium Vivo X50 Pro has the same 6.56-inch AMOLED display as the regular version, but with curved edges. The X50 Pro also uses Snapdragon 765G and comes in two variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

The Pro version features a 48-megapixel f/1.6 aperture primary sensor, with gimbal OIS support, and a secondary 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with OIS support. It also has a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ flaunts the same 6.56-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, but it has a 120Hz screen refresh rate compared to the 90Hz of previous models. The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. It packs a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture and gimbal OIS. It also features an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and OIS. Additionally, it comes with a 13-megapixel portrait camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

