Vivo to end online exclusive launches in India next year

Giving in to the long-standing demand of mobile retailers, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has made an announcement. Vivo has assured that it will put an end to online exclusive launches in India as part of its 2020 strategy.

Vivo assures mobile retailers

In a letter to its retail partners, Jerome Chen, CEO, Vivo Mobiles India, said that the company will ensure the simultaneous launch of the same product/variant at the same time and at the same price point across channels.

The Vivo-branded products will have consistent prices and offers across offline and online, he said. “With consumer satisfaction at our core, we aim to keep our business partners, employees, and shareholders content with all our decisions. Having said that, we urge our offline partners to strive together and make the buying experience worth appreciating for our customers,” Chen said.

The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has thanked Vivo for the initiative. “We thank and appreciate @Vivo_India for their support against unfair e-commerce trade practices! Together, let’s bring in the new change for mobile retailers with fair business opportunities,” AIMRA said in a tweet on Friday which also carried a copy of the letter from the Vivo Mobiles India CEO.

According to reports, Samsung, OPPO and Realme have made similar commitments to launch their future smartphones across online and offline channels at the same time.

S1 Pro to launch soon

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has revealed on Twitter that it will launch the S1 Pro smartphone in India on January 4. The microsite on Amazon India website has also confirmed that it will be one of the e-retailers to sell Vivo S1 Pro in India soon.

The smartphone was launched in The Philippines earlier this year and comes with a waterdrop notch and diamond-shape quad cameras. However, in India, the smartphone will reportedly come with a hole-punch display. As for the leaked pricing, the handset is tipped to get a price tag of Rs 19,990 while carrying an MRP of Rs 20,990.

With inputs from IANS.