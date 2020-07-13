comscore Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo TWS Neo launch teased, expected to debut alongside X50 Series on July 16
News

Vivo TWS Neo launch teased, expected to debut alongside X50 Series on July 16

News

Vivo TWS Earphone Neo comes with 27 hours of battery life, supports Bluetooth 5.2 and has a dedicated low-latency mode.

  • Updated: July 13, 2020 6:01 PM IST
Vivo-TWS-Neo-main

Vivo is set to enter India’s vibrant true wireless earbuds market in India. The Chinese smartphone maker is set to launch the Vivo X50 Series in India this week. Alongside Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro, the company will also launch the Vivo TWS Earphone Neo. Yesterday, Vivo confirmed that it will introduce the X50 series in India on July 16. However, there were no signs of Vivo TWS earbuds and this could be the one more thing from the company this week. Also Read - Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16; will be available on Amazon India and Flipkart

Expected Price and Features

Vivo launched the TWS Earphone Neo in China early last month. It is priced at RMB 499 (around Rs 5,400). If Vivo is planning to be competitive, we could see these launch in the Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 price segment. At that price, it will compete against Oppo Enco W31, Realme Buds Air and Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Like others, Vivo will also make an ecosystem play with these truly wireless earbuds in the country. Also Read - Vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch globally on July 16 or 17: A look at key features

The details of Vivo bringing it’s TWS earbuds to India was first reported by 91mobiles. The company has now officially teased the launch of its first TWS earbuds in the country. To recall, the truly wireless earbuds from Vivo made its debut last month. It has a design inspired by that of Apple Airpods. They have a long stem and the charging case is in the shape of a puck. Vivo claims a total of 27 hours of battery life from the true wireless earbuds. There is also a dedicated low-latency mode for gaming and supports Bluetooth 5.2. Also Read - Vivo X50 series is coming soon to India, confirms brand; check details

Vivo TWS Neo with 14.2mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 announced: Price and Features

Also Read

Vivo TWS Neo with 14.2mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 announced: Price and Features

In terms of features, Vivo TWS Earphones Neo include a 14.2mm driver and support Qualcomm AptX codec for improved sound quality. They also rely on two-channel transmission for superior battery life. The IP54 rated TWS earbuds feature touch controls for music playback and use two microphone arrays for noise isolation. It is likely to be available in Interstellar Blue and Moon White color options in India. It will be interesting to see whether Vivo takes an aggressive approach to pricing with its TWS earbuds.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2020 5:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 13, 2020 6:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16
News
Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16
Apple could launch its AR glasses soon

News

Apple could launch its AR glasses soon

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite now available in India for Rs 4,999

Wearables

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite now available in India for Rs 4,999

Honor 20i update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Honor 20i update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India; everything we know

News

Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India; everything we know

Most Popular

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16

Apple could launch its AR glasses soon

Honor 20i update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India; everything we know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India launch on July 20

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16

News

Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16
Amazfit Bip S Lite to launch in India on July 29

Wearables

Amazfit Bip S Lite to launch in India on July 29
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000
Infinix Hot 9 set to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 set to go on sale today via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Google for India 2020 : भारत में 75 हजार करोड़ का निवेश करेगा गूगल, 10 लाख टीचर्स को देगा ट्रेनिंग

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन 14 जुलाई को हो सकता है लॉन्च, इतनी हो सकती है कीमत

Redmi Note 9 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 20 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगा, ये होगी कीमत और खूबियां

एक हो सकते हैं WhatsApp और Faebook Messenger! कंपनी ने तैयार किया प्लान

Amazon पर चल रही है Best of Tech Sale, टीवी, स्मार्टवॉच, कैमरा और लैपटॉप पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review
Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

News

Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16
News
Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16
Apple could launch its AR glasses soon

News

Apple could launch its AR glasses soon
Honor 20i update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Honor 20i update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India; everything we know

News

Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India; everything we know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India launch on July 20

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India launch on July 20

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers