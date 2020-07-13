Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16

Vivo is set to enter India’s vibrant true wireless earbuds market in India. The Chinese smartphone maker is set to launch the Vivo X50 Series in India this week. Alongside Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro, the company will also launch the Vivo TWS Earphone Neo. Yesterday, Vivo confirmed that it will introduce the X50 series in India on July 16. However, there were no signs of Vivo TWS earbuds and this could be the one more thing from the company this week. Also Read - Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16; will be available on Amazon India and Flipkart

Expected Price and Features

Vivo launched the TWS Earphone Neo in China early last month. It is priced at RMB 499 (around Rs 5,400). If Vivo is planning to be competitive, we could see these launch in the Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 price segment. At that price, it will compete against Oppo Enco W31, Realme Buds Air and Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Like others, Vivo will also make an ecosystem play with these truly wireless earbuds in the country. Also Read - Vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch globally on July 16 or 17: A look at key features

The details of Vivo bringing it’s TWS earbuds to India was first reported by 91mobiles. The company has now officially teased the launch of its first TWS earbuds in the country. To recall, the truly wireless earbuds from Vivo made its debut last month. It has a design inspired by that of Apple Airpods. They have a long stem and the charging case is in the shape of a puck. Vivo claims a total of 27 hours of battery life from the true wireless earbuds. There is also a dedicated low-latency mode for gaming and supports Bluetooth 5.2. Also Read - Vivo X50 series is coming soon to India, confirms brand; check details

In terms of features, Vivo TWS Earphones Neo include a 14.2mm driver and support Qualcomm AptX codec for improved sound quality. They also rely on two-channel transmission for superior battery life. The IP54 rated TWS earbuds feature touch controls for music playback and use two microphone arrays for noise isolation. It is likely to be available in Interstellar Blue and Moon White color options in India. It will be interesting to see whether Vivo takes an aggressive approach to pricing with its TWS earbuds.