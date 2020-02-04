Vivo TWS earphones India launch expected soon: Check features

Vivo is rumored to launch its Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones in India soon. In September 2019, the Chinese brand launched a pair of TWS earphones in China, and now, Vivo is expected to launch it in India. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming Vivo earphones are currently undergoing intensive tests, suggesting India launch is not that far.

While Vivo is yet to confirm India launch details, reports claim that the TWS earphones will be launched alongside the Vivo V19 in March 2020. In China, the brand is offering the earphones in two colors, including black and white. Vivo’s TWS earphones come with a price label of RMB 999 in China, which is around Rs 10,150 in India. The upcoming Vivo earphones will offer a dual-core 32-bit processor based on a quad-core architecture, 91Mobiles reports.

Vivo TWS earphones specifications and features

The Vivo TWS earphones come with IP54 rating, meaning they are water-resistant. The wireless earphones feature a 14.2mm driver that supports AAC and aptX high-definition audio decoding tech. It packs a Qualcomm QCC5126 chipset, which will reportedly deliver high-quality audio. The company claims that its wireless earphones can last up to 24 hours when paired with the charging case.

On a single charge, a customer can expect an average battery life of 4 hours, as per Vivo. It features touch-sensitive controls for adjusting the volume and playback speed. The TWS earphones support dual-channel transmission that reduces power consumption up to 30 percent and latency up to 44 percent in comparison with standard transmission tech.

The earphones come with a dual microphone with noise reduction, which is different from noise cancelation. The Bluetooth earphones support bone conduction, which can directly wake up Jovi with voice. It can help achieve advanced functions like fast payment, WeChat broadcast, and real-time translation.