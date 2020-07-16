Vivo TWS Neo with 27 hours battery life launched: Price, Features

Vivo TWS Neo is the third product from the company in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched its first true wireless earbuds in the country alongside the X50 and X50 Pro smartphones. Vivo is officially entering the competitive true wireless earbuds market. With TWS Neo, Vivo will compete with smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme. However, it has competition from brands like boAt, Noise, Boult and others in this space. Also Read - Realme Buds Q Review: Setting the bar high for budget true wireless earbuds

Vivo TWS Neo Launched in India: Price, Features

One of the biggest selling points of Vivo TWS Neo is its battery life. These true wireless earbuds are rated to last for up to 27 hours on a single charge. The earbuds themselves feature a 27mAh battery each while the charging case has a 415mAh battery. The earbuds are rated to offer four and a half hours of battery life while the case adds another 22.5 hours of battery life. The charging time for the earbuds is 45 minutes while the case itself charges in around 100 minutes using USB Type-C port. That is not the only feature that makes these earbuds in starry blue and moonlight white color TWS earbuds stand out.

Vivo says these TWS earbuds pack a 14.2mm large driver and offer 88ms low latency. They support Bluetooth 5.2 with smart controls and aptX audio codec support. The design of the earbuds follows Apple AirPods for a half in-ear style and supports AI noise cancelling as well. The earbuds are also IP54 rated, which should make it splash proof while the case is described as second level water resistant.

Vivo TWS Neo also supports dual-channel transmission 2.0 for strong connection. The earbuds themselves offer dual capacitive in-ear detection and support instant connection as well. They can be used to control Google Assistant and support the “Find My TWS” feature. Vivo says each earbud weighs 4.7 grams while the case weighs 45.7 grams. It is priced at Rs 5,990 in India and will make the sub-Rs 6,000 price segment even more competitive.