Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

The Chinese manufacturer Vivo, has confirmed that it is preparing to launch its first true wireless earbuds. The product, which will be called Vivo TWS Neo, is anticipated to be launched at the start of the next month. The company recently announced its IQOO Z1 smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

On its Weibo account, the manufacturer announced that the headphones would make its debut on June 1. In addition, the company posted a small teaser video of it, demonstrating the design of the device. The headphone will bring a low latency feature that has a great advantage when watching videos or playing games. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro to feature a new gimbal-like image stabilization technology

Vivo TWS Neo specification and features

In terms of design, the earpiece looks identical to the AirPods, and the only noticeable difference is the slightly different bending at the top of its stem. The video showcases the Vivo TWS Neo in white and dark blue color with a matching charging case. Also Read - Vivo V19: How to try out the new AR unboxing filter

Speaking of charging status, it has a round button and LED notification on the front face. While its pebble-like design is very similar to the one that comes with Google Pixel Buds 2. Unfortunately, there is no word on features and specifications, or how much the new Vivo TWS Neo headphones will cost.

According to the source, the Vivo TWS Neo is likely to be more affordable than its predecessor. Previously, Vivo has also displayed a short video related to Vivo X50 Pro smartphone, which comes equipped with camera stabilization like a gimbal and sophisticated optics that act as a human eye.

The smartphone will likely come with a stable micro gimbal like the APEX 2020 concept smartphone. This will allow the X50 to have better stabilization capabilities when taking photos and videos than an ordinary OIS system. Reportedly, the X50 Pro series will feature a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. It will also have a punch-hole design in the upper left corner of the screen to place its selfie camera.