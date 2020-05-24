comscore Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

News

The Vivo TWS Neo will bring a low latency feature that has a great advantage when watching videos or playing games.

  • Updated: May 24, 2020 3:02 PM IST
Vivo-TWS-Neo-main

The Chinese manufacturer Vivo, has confirmed that it is preparing to launch its first true wireless earbuds. The product, which will be called Vivo TWS Neo, is anticipated to be launched at the start of the next month. The company recently announced its IQOO Z1 smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

On its Weibo account, the manufacturer announced that the headphones would make its debut on June 1. In addition, the company posted a small teaser video of it, demonstrating the design of the device. The headphone will bring a low latency feature that has a great advantage when watching videos or playing games. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro to feature a new gimbal-like image stabilization technology

Vivo TWS Neo specification and features

In terms of design, the earpiece looks identical to the AirPods, and the only noticeable difference is the slightly different bending at the top of its stem. The video showcases the Vivo TWS Neo in white and dark blue color with a matching charging case. Also Read - Vivo V19: How to try out the new AR unboxing filter

Speaking of charging status, it has a round button and LED notification on the front face. While its pebble-like design is very similar to the one that comes with Google Pixel Buds 2. Unfortunately, there is no word on features and specifications, or how much the new Vivo TWS Neo headphones will cost.

OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds may launch in July with Apple AirPods-like design

Also Read

OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds may launch in July with Apple AirPods-like design

According to the source, the Vivo TWS Neo is likely to be more affordable than its predecessor. Previously, Vivo has also displayed a short video related to Vivo X50 Pro smartphone, which comes equipped with camera stabilization like a gimbal and sophisticated optics that act as a human eye.

The smartphone will likely come with a stable micro gimbal like the APEX 2020 concept smartphone. This will allow the X50 to have better stabilization capabilities when taking photos and videos than an ordinary OIS system. Reportedly, the X50 Pro series will feature a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. It will also have a punch-hole design in the upper left corner of the screen to place its selfie camera.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 24, 2020 2:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 24, 2020 3:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
News
Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities

News

Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities

PUBG Mobile: Don t attack the vending machines on Miramar

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Don t attack the vending machines on Miramar

BSNL launches special Eid prepaid plan with 30GB data

Telecom

BSNL launches special Eid prepaid plan with 30GB data

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds may launch in July

News

OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds may launch in July
Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25

News

Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25
Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India

Deals

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India
Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

News

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

ROG Phone 3 और ASUS Zenfone 7 स्मार्टफोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

नेटफ्लिक्स ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, लोगों के पैसे बचाने के लिए उठाया ये कदम

शाओमी भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Mi Precision Screwdriver, टीज किया प्रोडक्ट

BSNL ने ईद के मौके पर पेश किया खास प्लान, मिलेगा खर्च करने से ज्यादा

नॉडविन गेमिंग ने ESL India Premiership 2020 के 5वें सीजन का ऐलान किया

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
News
Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

News

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon
Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

News

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter
Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities

News

Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked