Vivo TWS Neo launched with up to 27 hours of playback time

Vivo TWS Neo with 14.2mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 announced: Price and Features

The Vivo TWS Neo also offers a low-latency gaming mode and is rated to last for up to 27 hours.

  Published: June 2, 2020 1:10 PM IST
In addition to the announcement of the new Vivo X50 series of smartphones, the Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, has also unveiled its new Vivo TWS Neo in-ear headphones. They are a more affordable version of the Vivo TWS wireless headphones introduced last year but offer Bluetooth 5.2 support. Also Read - Vivo X50 Series launched with AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, gimbal OIS: Price, Specifications

Vivo TWS Neo headphone: Features and Specifications

The Vivo TWS Neo headphone has a 14.2 mm driver and supports the Qualcomm AptX codec for better audio streaming. According to the company, the use of AptX allows it to get a CD sound from the headphones. Through the equalizer settings that Vivo calls DeepX, various presets can be selected. With an emphasis on low (Super Bass) and high (Bright Treble) frequencies, as well as on clear vocals. The true wireless earbuds from Vivo also offer a low-latency gaming mode (with 88ms jitter). Also Read - Vivo X50 series is coming soon to India, confirms brand; check details

The true wireless earbuds use a new technology of two-channel data transmission, which allows it to reduce the delay and increase battery life. In normal sound mode with the AAC codec, the headphones are ready to offer up to 5.5 hours of battery. While the adaptive AptX codec is working, the company promises up to 4.2 hours of operation on a single charge. But in any case, this is better than the original and more expensive model. Also Read - Vivo X50 camera setup, specifications leaked

The Vivo TWS Neo headphones highlight the presence of IP54 certification, quick connection, Jovi voice assistant support, and touch controls. Using the latter, you can start/pause playing music, answer/reject incoming calls, change the volume, and command the voice assistant. It also has an intelligent noise reduction system that uses two microphones and reduces external noise. For example, in windy weather, or while running, and riding in vehicles.

Oppo Enco Free Review: Impressive entry in the wireless earbuds segment

Oppo Enco Free Review: Impressive entry in the wireless earbuds segment

The Vivo TWS Neo headphones come in a charging case, which offers a playback time of up to 27 hours. The case comes equipped with a USB-C charging port but does not have wireless charging support. The TWS Neo from Vivo is already on sale in China at a price of RMB 499 (around Rs 5,300/$70), and it will be in two color options, including Interstellar Blue and Moon White.

