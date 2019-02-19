Vivo U1 with 6.2-inch display, dual cameras launched: Price, specifications, features

The Vivo U1 smartphone has gone official as the first U-series phone from the company in China. The handset is fitted with waterdrop-style notched screen, and it comes in three attractive gradient finishes. Also, it has arrived with an affordable starting price of RMB 799 in the home country.

Vivo U1 Specifications and Features

The Vivo U1 measures 155.11×75.09×8.28mm, and it weighs 163.5 grams. The 6.2-inch LCD display of the U1 supports HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution. The display is surrounded by slim bezels, which allows it to deliver a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6 percent.

The modest Snapdragon 439 mobile platform powers the Vivo U1 paired with up to 4GB of RAM. For storage, it comes with an internal space of 64GB, and it carries support for microSD card slot. It includes a long-lasting battery of 4,030mAh capacity.

Sitting at the front of the Vivo U1 is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The backside of the phone features an LED flash enabled vertical dual camera with 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The photography features available on the Vivo U1 include panorama, beauty mode, portrait mode and AR stickers.

For security, the Vivo U1 is equipped with face unlock and fingerprint scanner. The latter can also be used for authenticating payments. The Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is customized with FunTouch OS 4.5 UI comes preinstalled on the device. It also features Vivo’s Jovi AI assistant.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

Vivo U1 Price and Availability

The Vivo U1 has arrived in three models in China – 32GB+3GB RAM, 64GB+3GB RAM, and 64GB+4GB RAM. These variants are respectively priced at RMB 799 (approximately Rs 8,400), RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,500), and RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,600). Buyers will be able to choose from colors like Starry Night Black, Aurora Red and Aurora Blue.

The handset is also already listed for purchase on the official online store of Vivo China. The shipments of the ordered units will begin on February 26. There is no confirmation on whether the Vivo U1 will be made available in India.