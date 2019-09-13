Vivo is gearing up to launch a new online-exclusive smartphone in India on September 24, called Vivo U10. Ahead of the official launch, a new Vivo U10 leak shows us what it will look like.

The latest Vivo U10 leak comes courtesy of 91Mobiles. The publication has shared alleged hands-on photos of the upcoming device. These photos show the front of the device in switched on and switched off mode. These photos essentially show the near bezel-less design on the front with a waterdrop notch at the top. As you can also guess, the selfie camera is in the notch.

Vivo U10 features, specifications, price in India expected

As mentioned, the Vivo U10 will be an online-exclusive device that will go on sale via Amazon India. The launch is taking place on September 24 at 12:00PM. The company claims that this upcoming device is aimed at the youth with features they crave for. It further claims that the Vivo U10 is a “reliable, responsive and performance-driven smartphone that fits their (Gen Z) budget well.”

Other Vivo U10 leaks suggest that it will bundle a fast charger in the box. It will support 18W fast charging, which will allow users to top up the U10’s battery for 4.5 hours usage in just 10 minutes. As per a recent teaser, the smartphone will also come with a Qualcomm processor under the hood. Not much else is known about the device, and all will be revealed on September 24.

Meanwhile, Vivo is also planning on launching another smartphone in India in the coming days. In fact, before the U10, the company will launch the Vivo V17 Pro on September 20. This upcoming device will some top-of-the-line features like dual pop-up selfie cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner and more. As the name suggests, the upcoming Vivo V17 Pro is the successor to the Vivo V15 Pro.