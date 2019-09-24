comscore Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo U10 to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price in India, specifications, and more
News

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price in India, specifications, and more

News

The Vivo U10 launch event will kick off at 12:00 PM today. The smartphone will be available to buy from Amazon India.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 9:50 AM IST
vivo-u10-india-launch-date-price-amazon

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to debut its new online-only smartphone in the U-series. The Vivo U10 will be the first smartphone in the range, and it is all set to launch today. Vivo has already revealed that the U10 will be available exclusively via Amazon India and Vivo’s online store. Here is all you need to know.

How to watch Vivo U10 live streaming

The U10 launch event is set to take place in New Delhi, and it will kick off at 12:00PM The company will be live streaming the event, so you can catch all the action live.

Specifications and features

Until now, Vivo has teased to come with 18W fast charging support. Vivo has also created a microsite to reveal some of the key specifications of the U10. These include a 6.35-inch HD+ display along with a waterdrop-style notch. The Vivo U10 will also come with a triple camera setup at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. Details about the selfie camera aren’t known yet.

The smartphone will draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. There is no word on the internal storage, but 32GB / 64GB and 128GB storage could be expected. A microSD card slot for further expansion will also be present. To keep things ticking, a massive 5,000mAh battery will be in tow along with 18W fast charging support.

Usual connectivity options like dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G VoLTE will be on board. The smartphone will run Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s Funtouch OS on top. Details about the pricing of Vivo U10 are unknown, but with the event just a few hours away, we will know soon.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 24, 2019 9:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more
News
Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more
OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

News

OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart

News

Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart

Infinix Hot 8 set to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications, features

News

Infinix Hot 8 set to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications, features

Man credits Apple Watch for saving his father's life

News

Man credits Apple Watch for saving his father's life

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more

OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart

Infinix Hot 8 set to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications, features

Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more

News

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more
We Took the All-New vivo V17Pro for a Spin; Here's Our #ClearAsReal Experience

Brand Solution

We Took the All-New vivo V17Pro for a Spin; Here's Our #ClearAsReal Experience
Honor 8C 4GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India

Deals

Honor 8C 4GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India
Oppo A5 2020 now available on Amazon India

News

Oppo A5 2020 now available on Amazon India
Vivo V17 Pro: Here is how it compares with the competition

News

Vivo V17 Pro: Here is how it compares with the competition

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने किया कंफर्म, कल लॉन्च होने वाले Redmi 8A में USB Type-C port और fast charging सपोर्ट होगा

दो स्क्रीन वाले Nubia Z20 का 14 अक्टूबर को होगा ग्लोबल लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme X2 स्मार्टफोन आज Snapdragon 730G चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

आज लॉन्च होंगे Xiaomi के दो 5G स्मार्टफोन Mi MIX 4 Alpha और Mi 9 Pro, ऐसे देखें इवेंट की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन आज होगा लॉन्च, लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more
News
Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more
OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

News

OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online
Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart

News

Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart
Infinix Hot 8 set to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications, features

News

Infinix Hot 8 set to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications, features
Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok

News

Social video app Firework comes to India to take on TikTok