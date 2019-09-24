Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to debut its new online-only smartphone in the U-series. The Vivo U10 will be the first smartphone in the range, and it is all set to launch today. Vivo has already revealed that the U10 will be available exclusively via Amazon India and Vivo’s online store. Here is all you need to know.

How to watch Vivo U10 live streaming

The U10 launch event is set to take place in New Delhi, and it will kick off at 12:00PM The company will be live streaming the event, so you can catch all the action live.

Specifications and features

Until now, Vivo has teased to come with 18W fast charging support. Vivo has also created a microsite to reveal some of the key specifications of the U10. These include a 6.35-inch HD+ display along with a waterdrop-style notch. The Vivo U10 will also come with a triple camera setup at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. Details about the selfie camera aren’t known yet.

The smartphone will draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. There is no word on the internal storage, but 32GB / 64GB and 128GB storage could be expected. A microSD card slot for further expansion will also be present. To keep things ticking, a massive 5,000mAh battery will be in tow along with 18W fast charging support.

Usual connectivity options like dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G VoLTE will be on board. The smartphone will run Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s Funtouch OS on top. Details about the pricing of Vivo U10 are unknown, but with the event just a few hours away, we will know soon.