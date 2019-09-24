Just recently, Vivo launched two new smartphones, called Vivo Z1x and Vivo V17 Pro, in India. Now, the Vivo U10 smartphone has been launched in India. The Vivo U10 is the company’s new online-exclusive smartphone. It will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon.in and Vivo’s online store. Some of the key features of the device are a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC, triple rear camera setup and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the company’s new offering.

Vivo U10 price in India

The Chinese company is offering the Vivo phone in three variants. The 3GB RAM + 32GB model comes with a price label of Rs 8,990, while the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration will cost Rs 9,990. The top-end 4GB RAM + 6GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,990. The smartphone will go on sale from September 29. As for the offers, SBI Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 percent discount on the purchase of the phone. Additionally, you also get a low-cost EMI option for six months.

Vivo U10 specifications, features

The Vivo U10 comes with a 6.35-inch display with HD+ resolution. It is yet another smartphone to offer a waterdrop-style notched display design. The smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. There is an ultra game mode as well in order to offer users a better gaming experience.

To keep things ticking, Vivo has added a massive 5,000mAh battery inside the Vivo U10. It offers support for 18W fast charging tech. You also get three cameras at the back of the phone. The setup includes a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It runs Android 9 Pie OS.

Usual connectivity options like dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G VoLTE will be on board. The smartphone will run Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s Funtouch OS on top. Details about the pricing of Vivo U10 are unknown, but with the event just a few hours away, we will know soon. The Vivo U10 will be offered in Electric Blue and Thunder Black colors.