comscore Vivo U10 launched in India: Price, offers, specifications and everything else
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo U10 with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India for Rs 8,990
News

Vivo U10 with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India for Rs 8,990

News

The Vivo U10 comes with a starting price tag of Rs 8,990 in India. Some of the key features of the device are a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC, triple rear camera setup and more.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 12:32 PM IST

Just recently, Vivo launched two new smartphones, called Vivo Z1x and Vivo V17 Pro, in India. Now, the Vivo U10 smartphone has been launched in India. The Vivo U10 is the company’s new online-exclusive smartphone. It will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon.in and Vivo’s online store. Some of the key features of the device are a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC, triple rear camera setup and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the company’s new offering.

Vivo U10 price in India

The Chinese company is offering the Vivo phone in three variants. The 3GB RAM + 32GB model comes with a price label of Rs 8,990, while the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration will cost Rs 9,990. The top-end 4GB RAM + 6GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,990. The smartphone will go on sale from September 29. As for the offers, SBI Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 percent discount on the purchase of the phone. Additionally, you also get a low-cost EMI option for six months.

Vivo V17 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Oppo Reno 2Z

Also Read

Vivo V17 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Oppo Reno 2Z

Vivo U10 specifications, features

The Vivo U10 comes with a 6.35-inch display with HD+ resolution. It is yet another smartphone to offer a waterdrop-style notched display design. The smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. There is an ultra game mode as well in order to offer users a better gaming experience.

To keep things ticking, Vivo has added a massive 5,000mAh battery inside the Vivo U10. It offers support for 18W fast charging tech. You also get three cameras at the back of the phone. The setup includes a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It runs Android 9 Pie OS.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Usual connectivity options like dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G VoLTE will be on board. The smartphone will run Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s Funtouch OS on top. Details about the pricing of Vivo U10 are unknown, but with the event just a few hours away, we will know soon. The Vivo U10 will be offered in Electric Blue and Thunder Black colors.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 24, 2019 12:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
News
Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
Google Pixel 3a series to get Rs 10,000 discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Deals

Google Pixel 3a series to get Rs 10,000 discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade

Gaming

Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Vivo U10 with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India for Rs 8,990

Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more

News

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more
We Took the All-New vivo V17Pro for a Spin; Here's Our #ClearAsReal Experience

Brand Solution

We Took the All-New vivo V17Pro for a Spin; Here's Our #ClearAsReal Experience
Honor 8C 4GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India

Deals

Honor 8C 4GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India
Oppo A5 2020 now available on Amazon India

News

Oppo A5 2020 now available on Amazon India
Vivo V17 Pro: Here is how it compares with the competition

News

Vivo V17 Pro: Here is how it compares with the competition

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno Ace स्मार्टफोन एक बार फिर हुआ टीज, 90Hz डिस्प्ले और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर होगा शामिल

Samsung Galaxy A70s के लॉन्च से पहले फीचर्स और डिजाइन लीक

Realme X2 स्मार्टफोन 64MP quad cameras और Snapdragon 730G के साथ इस कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Dish TV दीवाली से पहले लॉन्च कर सकता है अपना Android TV बेस्ड सेट-टॉप बॉक्स, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Tata Sky नए कनेक्शन के इंस्टॉलेशन में देरी पर देगी 246 रुपये कैशबैक


News

Vivo U10 with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India for Rs 8,990
News
Vivo U10 with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India for Rs 8,990
Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24

News

Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24
Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature

News

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon