Vivo U10 open sale on Amazon India: Prices, offers, features and more
Vivo U10 now available via open sale in India: Prices, offers, features and more

The Vivo U10's USP includes a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Supporting a battery of this size is 18W fast charging.

  • Published: November 1, 2019 11:27 AM IST
Towards the end of last month, Vivo launched its U10 smartphone in India. The device initially was made available via limited sales, but has now gone on open sale. Read on to know everything about the Vivo U10 sale.

Vivo U10 sale details, price in India

The new Vivo smartphone is available via open sale on Amazon India. There are three variants to choose from. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM costs Rs 8,990. The mid model with 64GB storage and 3GB RAM costs Rs 9,990. Lastly, the top model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 10,990. There are two color options to opt for – Electric Blue and Thunder Black.

Amazon India is offering exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,150 to buyers. There are also EMI options available, which start from as low as Rs 423 per month.

Features, specifications

To recap, the Vivo U10’s USP is the massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. There is also support for 18W fast charging to juice up the battery. Other features include a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

For photography, you get three cameras at the back of the phone. The setup includes a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor onboard. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G VoLTE. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie OS with native support for system-wide dark mode.

  • Published Date: November 1, 2019 11:27 AM IST

