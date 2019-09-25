comscore Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Compared
Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Price in India, specifications and features compared

Here is how the newly launched Vivo U10 competes with the Realme 5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S smartphones based on price, specifications and features.

  • Published: September 25, 2019 11:03 AM IST
vivo u10

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo launched its new smartphone in India in the U-series. Called Vivo U10, the new smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup and a massive 5,000mAh battery and more. All this you get under Rs 10,000. We pitted the Vivo U10 with the Realme 5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S and here is how they fare.

Price in India, availability

The Vivo U10 is offered in three variants. The 3GB RAM + 32GB model comes with a price label of Rs 8,990, while the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration will cost Rs 9,990. The top-end 4GB RAM + 6GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,990. The smartphone will go on sale from September 29.

The Realme 5 comes in three storage variants. The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage is available for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S will cost you Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration can be purchased for Rs 11,999.

Display and chipset

The Vivo U10 comes with a 6.35-inch display with HD+ resolution and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is yet another smartphone to offer a waterdrop-style notched display design. The Realme 5 smartphone has the biggest display of the three devices. It comes with a massive 6.5-inch display, which supports 1600 x 720 pixels resolution.

Both the Realme 5 and Vivo U1 use a Snapdragon 665 mobile platform that is fabricated using 11nm process and comes with Kryo 260 cores. Xiaomi’s budget Redmi Note 7S smartphone ships with a 6.3-inch display, but offers support for Full HD+ resolution. It draws its power from a 14nm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Vivo U10 vs Competition: Cameras

In the photography department, the Vivo U10 has three cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 5 is the first smartphone with a quad-camera setup in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. There is a 12-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and portrait. The Redmi Note 7S packs two cameras on the rear side. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera, paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor.  Both the Redmi Note 7S and Realme 5 feature a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Vivo U10 Battery vs Competition

Another highlight of the Vivo U10 is the massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging tech. The Realme 5 also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, but it features standard 10W charging. The Redmi Note 7S, on the other hand, comes with a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Features Realme 5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Vivo U10
Price 9999 9999 8990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.3-inch full HD+ 6.35-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Triple – 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP 13MP 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh 5,000mAhV

  Published Date: September 25, 2019 11:03 AM IST

