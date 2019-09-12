Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24

Vivo will launch the new U-series lineup, starting with Vivo U10, on September 24 in India. For thee online-focused new Vivo U series, the Chinese smartphone maker has teamed up with e-commerce giant Amazon India. Now the website has revealed that the first smartphone, Vivo U10, will be launched on September 24 at 12:00PM on Amazon India.

As per the Amazon India listing teaser of Vivo U10, the smartphone will come with 18W fast charging support, which will let users charge the U10’s battery for 4.5 hours in just 10 minutes. The company has also teased Qualcomm processor and waterdrop-style notch display for the phone. Earlier, Vivo had revealed that the device will come with the tagline “Fast Charging in the box”.

As part of the announcement, Nipun Marya, the Director for Brand Strategy at Vivo India had noted, “We strongly believe in offering innovative and personalized experiences that meet the varied preferences and requirements of our customers across the country.” He also went ahead to state, “Our association with Amazon.in for our brand-new U-series portfolio will help us cater to the specific needs of our Gen Z customers who want a reliable, responsive and performance-driven smartphone that fits their budget well.”

The Vivo U series will be the second online-focused lineup by Vivo after the Vivo Z series. Vivo usually sell its smartphones across platforms, but since Z series is with Flipkart, the U series is kept to another e-commerce partner Amazon India. The company’s portfolio in India includes a number of smartphone from S series, V series, X series, Y series, and Nex series.

Now, its official thet Vivo will launch the new U-series in its smartphone portfolio on Amazon India on September 24 at 12:00PM. Also, we believe that like all other Vivo-branded smartphones,the new Vivo U10 will also be made available through the company’s own website Vivo e-store.