comscore Vivo U10 to feature fast charging technology and Snapdragon SoC
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo U10 with Snapdragon SoC and fast charging coming soon on Amazon India
News

Vivo U10 with Snapdragon SoC and fast charging coming soon on Amazon India

News

This lineup is a follow up to the online-focused Z series that has received a successful reception in the market. Amazon India also made a dedicated landing page for the device with a number of teasers indicating at upcoming features.

  • Published: September 10, 2019 12:25 PM IST
Vivo U10 Amazon India teaser

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has teamed up with e-commerce giant Amazon India to launch a new series of devices. According to the announcement, the company ins planning to launch a with U-series lineup. This lineup is a follow up to the online-focused Z series that has received a successful reception in the market. As part of the announcement, Vivo revealed that it is planning to launch the Vivo U10 in the coming time. Amazon India also made a dedicated landing page for the device with a number of teasers indicating at upcoming features.

Vivo U10 launch details

Vivo also revealed that the device will come with the tagline “Fast Charging in the box”. As part of the announcement, Nipun Marya, the Director for Brand Strategy at Vivo India issued a statement. Marya added, “We strongly believe in offering innovative and personalized experiences that meet the varied preferences and requirements of our customers across the country.” He also went ahead to state, “Our association with Amazon.in for our brand-new U-series portfolio will help us cater to the specific needs of our Gen Z customers who want a reliable, responsive and performance-driven smartphone that fits their budget well.”

Nishant Sardana, the Category Leader for Mobile Phones in Amazon India added, “Our customer understanding & insights, clubbed with Vivo’s technology prowess form the cornerstone of the new U-series. The new U10 will see an enviable blend of technology and price for today’s savvy millennial.” Taking a closer look at the Amazon landing page, we see some hints about the design of Vivo U10.

Amazon Great Indian Festival coming soon: What to expect this year

Also Read

Amazon Great Indian Festival coming soon: What to expect this year

These teasers include water-drop notch on the top and a thick bezel on the bottom of the display. Other teasers also revealed that the device will feature “unstoppable fast charging”. The device will also run on Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Vivo did not reveal any more information regarding the launch, specifications, or pricing.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 10, 2019 12:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo V17 Pro India launch set for September 20
News
Vivo V17 Pro India launch set for September 20
Moto E6 Plus India launch teased

News

Moto E6 Plus India launch teased

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

News

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare early access and open beta dates out

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare early access and open beta dates out

Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details

News

Tata Sky reduces monthly charge; here are all the details

Most Popular

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Vivo U10 to feature fast charging technology and Snapdragon SoC

Daiwa 49-inch smart TV with Big Wall UI launched at Rs 26,990

Vivo V17 Pro India launch set for September 20

Moto E6 Plus India launch teased

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo U10 to feature fast charging technology and Snapdragon SoC

News

Vivo U10 to feature fast charging technology and Snapdragon SoC
Vivo V17 Pro India launch set for September 20

News

Vivo V17 Pro India launch set for September 20
Amazon Mi Days sale last day: Check offers on Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi Y3 and more

Deals

Amazon Mi Days sale last day: Check offers on Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi Y3 and more
Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

News

Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India
Amazon Great Indian Festival announced

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival announced

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Mi Charge Turbo 30W वायरलैस चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी को किया पेश, 4000mAh बैटरी को 1 घंटे में कर देगा चार्ज

PUBG खेलने से मना किया तो रेता पिता का गला, जानें पूरा मामला

एक शख्स ने 1,300 क्रेडिट कार्ड की जानकारी याद कर 1 लाख 80 हजार का चूना लगाया

Apple iPhone 11 सीरीज आज होगी लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Huawei का पहला फोल्ड होने वाला स्मार्टफोन Mate X अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च!


News

Vivo U10 to feature fast charging technology and Snapdragon SoC
News
Vivo U10 to feature fast charging technology and Snapdragon SoC
Daiwa 49-inch smart TV with Big Wall UI launched at Rs 26,990

News

Daiwa 49-inch smart TV with Big Wall UI launched at Rs 26,990
Vivo V17 Pro India launch set for September 20

News

Vivo V17 Pro India launch set for September 20
Moto E6 Plus India launch teased

News

Moto E6 Plus India launch teased
Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

News

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline