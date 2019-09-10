Vivo U10 to feature fast charging technology and Snapdragon SoC

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has teamed up with e-commerce giant Amazon India to launch a new series of devices. According to the announcement, the company ins planning to launch a with U-series lineup. This lineup is a follow up to the online-focused Z series that has received a successful reception in the market. As part of the announcement, Vivo revealed that it is planning to launch the Vivo U10 in the coming time. Amazon India also made a dedicated landing page for the device with a number of teasers indicating at upcoming features.

Vivo U10 launch details

Vivo also revealed that the device will come with the tagline “Fast Charging in the box”. As part of the announcement, Nipun Marya, the Director for Brand Strategy at Vivo India issued a statement. Marya added, “We strongly believe in offering innovative and personalized experiences that meet the varied preferences and requirements of our customers across the country.” He also went ahead to state, “Our association with Amazon.in for our brand-new U-series portfolio will help us cater to the specific needs of our Gen Z customers who want a reliable, responsive and performance-driven smartphone that fits their budget well.”

Nishant Sardana, the Category Leader for Mobile Phones in Amazon India added, “Our customer understanding & insights, clubbed with Vivo’s technology prowess form the cornerstone of the new U-series. The new U10 will see an enviable blend of technology and price for today’s savvy millennial.” Taking a closer look at the Amazon landing page, we see some hints about the design of Vivo U10.

These teasers include water-drop notch on the top and a thick bezel on the bottom of the display. Other teasers also revealed that the device will feature “unstoppable fast charging”. The device will also run on Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Vivo did not reveal any more information regarding the launch, specifications, or pricing.