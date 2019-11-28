Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers

Vivo U20, the second smartphone Vivo U-series, will go on first sale today. The smartphone will be available for purchase today at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Vivo’s own website. The smartphone was launched in India last week and is a new contender for best smartphone in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. The Chinese smartphone maker has seen renewed demand for its devices in the Indian market. It has managed to hold onto number three position in the market for two consecutive quarters despite competition from Realme.

Vivo U20 First Sale: Price in India, Offers and Specifications

Vivo U20, which is a rebranded U3, is available in two different storage versions in the country. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 10,990. There is also a 6GB RAM variant offering 64GB storage available for Rs 11,990. There is a special launch offer where customers get Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders. This offer is only applicable on first sale. Other offers include benefits worth Rs 6,000 from Reliance Jio. There is also exchange offer and no cost EMI up to 6 months on the device.

The Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, waterdrop notch and a smaller chin. The smartphone comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent and supports Widevine L1 certification. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and will be getting Android 10 update later. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, which makes it the cheapest smartphone with this mobile platform in India. There is option for 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with UFS 2.1 support.

For photography, Vivo has equipped the smartphone with triple rear camera setup. There is a main 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel super macro lens. For selfies, Vivo is offering a 16-megapixel shooter. Like its predecessor, the Vivo U20 also packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone comes in black and blue colors and competes against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s in the market.