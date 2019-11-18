Vivo U20 hands on images leaked online ahead of official launch

Vivo is all set to add another smartphone in the U series in India, called the Vivo U20. Just two months back, Vivo unveiled the U10 smartphone in the country. Now, the company will launch Vivo U20 on November 22. The official Amazon India listing has already revealed specifications and design of the phone. But, ahead of the official launch, a couple of hands on images have surfaced online.

The Vivo U20 live hands on images posted by Pricebaba reveals the design once again. The big 6.53-inch display with waterdrop notch can be seen in the images. Also, the back design of the phone with physical fingerprint sensor is visible. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

Here’s your first look at the upcoming #VivoU20. Any guesses on the price? pic.twitter.com/d3E9cc3E8s — Pricebaba (@Pricebaba) November 16, 2019

Vivo U20: Specifications, features

The upcoming smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE under the hood. The company is preferring this chipset as we see it powering the Vivo V15 Pro and V17 Pro. Along with the chipset will be up to 6GB of RAM, and UFS 2.1 storage.

Going by the teaser images, the Vivo U20 will feature a full-screen display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It will also boast a gradient color scheme at the back, which is the norm these days. Also seen is a triple-camera setup at the top-left corner, and a physical fingerprint sensor.

To add some perspective, the Vivo U10 launched in India with prices starting from Rs 8,990. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. For photography, it equips a triple-camera setup (13-megapixel+2-megapixel+8-megapixel), and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie OS.

Features Vivo U10 Price 8990 Chipset Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.35-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh