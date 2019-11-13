comscore Vivo U20 India launch confirmed for November 22: Expected prices, specs
Vivo U20 India launch confirmed for November 22: Expected prices, features and more

Vivo U20 will be the second smartphone in the company's new U-series. The first smartphone was the Vivo U10, launched back in September this year.

  Published: November 13, 2019 11:07 AM IST
Back in September this year, Vivo unveiled the U10 smartphone. Now, the company is planning on expanding the U-series with the launch of a new device. The upcoming smartphone is the Vivo U20, and it will launch on November 22. Here’s everything we know so far ahead of the Vivo U20 launch.

Vivo U20 launch details revealed

The upcoming Vivo smartphone is being teased on Amazon India ahead of its November 22 launch. A teaser page on the e-commerce site reveals the November 22 date, and 12:00PM as the time of launch. There is currently no word on the pricing, but it will be revealed next week at the launch event.

Details are scarce at this moment, except what is being teased. The upcoming smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE under the hood. The company is preferring this chipset as we see it powering the Vivo V15 Pro and V17 Pro. Along with the chipset will be up to 6GB of RAM, and UFS 2.1 storage.

Going by the teaser images, the Vivo U20 will feature a full-screen display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It will also boast a gradient color scheme at the back, which is the norm these days. Also seen is a triple-camera setup at the top-left corner, and a physical fingerprint sensor.

To add some perspective, the Vivo U10 launched in India with prices starting from Rs 8,990. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. For photography, it equips a triple-camera setup (13-megapixel+2-megapixel+8-megapixel), and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie OS.

