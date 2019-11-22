comscore Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675 and 5,000mAh battery
Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery: Price, Sale date and Specifications

Vivo U20 is now officially the cheapest smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform in India.

Vivo U20, the second smartphone in the U-series, has been launched in India. The company launched the device at an event in New Delhi, building its online product portfolio. Vivo launched U10 as its first online-centric smartphone in September and is now introducing second device in the series. Vivo U20 builds on its predecessor by offering improved design and a faster processor. With online smartphone sales accounting for nearly half of total smartphone sales, Vivo has another competitive device in its hands.

Vivo U20: Price in India and Specifications

Vivo U20 is available in India in two different storage variants. The base model comes with either 4GB RAM or 6GB of RAM and 64GB standard storage. The base model with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,990 while the 6GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 11,990. The smartphone will be available in racing black and blaze blue color options and will go on first sale on November 28. It will be available starting 12:00PM IST and customers get Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders.

Vivo is also offering no-cost EMI option on the smartphone during the first sale. Teh Chinese smartphone maker is the third largest brand in the country and with U20, it is competing against Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme in the mid-range segment. The Vivo U20 will compete against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s in the Indian smartphone market. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, waterdrop notch and a smaller chin. The smartphone comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent and will support Widevine L1 certification. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and will be getting Android 10 update later.

Ahead of the launch, Vivo had confirmed that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675. The U20 is now officially the cheapest smartphone with this mobile platform. There is option for 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with UFS 2.1 support. There is triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel super macro lens. For selfies, Vivo is offering a 16-megapixel shooter. Like its predecessor, the Vivo U20 also packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

