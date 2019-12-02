comscore Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12
Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12 for Rs 18,990: Report

The base model of Vivo U20 with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,990 while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 11,990. The smartphone recently went on first sale on November 28.

  Published: December 2, 2019 2:48 PM IST
Vivo will reportedly launch another variant of the Vivo U20 in India with 8GB RAM on December 12. According to 91mobiles report, the Chinese company will bring the 8GB RAM option with 128GB of internal storage in offline retail stores for Rs 18,990. To recall, Vivo has recently launched the U20 in India with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options. These two variants have only been made available through online partner Amazon India, as well as the company’s own website.

The base model of Vivo U20 with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,990 while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 11,990. The smartphone recently went on first sale on November 28. It comes two color options of racing black and blaze blue. As per the latest report, the 8GB RAM variant will be get a comparatively higher price of Rs 18,990 for the offline retail. However, there is no official confirmation from Vivo regarding this alleged new variant.

Vivo U20: Specifications and features

The Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, waterdrop notch and a smaller chin. The smartphone comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent and supports Widevine L1 certification. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and will be getting Android 10 update later. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, which makes it the cheapest smartphone with this mobile platform in India. There is option for 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with UFS 2.1 support.

For photography, Vivo has equipped the smartphone with triple rear camera setup. There is a main 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel super macro lens. For selfies, Vivo is offering a 16-megapixel shooter. Like its predecessor, the Vivo U20 also packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

  Published Date: December 2, 2019 2:48 PM IST

