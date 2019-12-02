comscore Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo.com: Price, offers, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features
News

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features

News

During the sale, the Vivo U20 will be available for Rs 10,990 via Amazon India and Vivo's e-shop.

  • Published: December 2, 2019 9:41 AM IST
Vivo U20 1

The Vivo U20 will go on sale today at 12:00PM, and it will be available for purchase via Vivo‘s online website and Amazon India. The Chinese company’s latest budget smartphone shares some similar hardware with the Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8. Read on to know more about this Vivo phone’s price in India, sale offers, specifications, and features.

Vivo U20: Price in India, sale offers

During the sale, the Vivo U20 will be available for Rs 10,990, which is the price for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Vivo U20 comes with a price label of Rs 11,990. As for the sale offers, Amazon India is offering customers no-cost EMI options. Other offers include benefits worth Rs 6,000 from Reliance Jio. There is also an exchange offer and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months on the device.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Vivo U20: Features

The Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, waterdrop notch and a smaller chin. The smartphone comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent and supports Widevine L1 certification. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and will be getting Android 10 update later.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, which makes it the cheapest smartphone with this mobile platform in India. There is an option for 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with UFS 2.1 support. For photography, Vivo has equipped the smartphone with a triple rear camera setup. There is a main 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus.

Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price, specifications and features compared

Also Read

Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price, specifications and features compared

It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel super macro lens. For selfies, Vivo is offering a 16-megapixel shooter. Like its predecessor, the Vivo U20 also packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone comes in black and blue colors and competes against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s in the market.

Features Vivo U20
Price 10990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 2, 2019 9:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features
News
Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features
FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

News

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition goes on sale today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition goes on sale today

Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro get a price cut in India: Check out the new price, offers and specifications

Deals

Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro get a price cut in India: Check out the new price, offers and specifications

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

News

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

TicWatch E2 Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display

News

Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display
Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features

News

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition goes on sale today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition goes on sale today
Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro get a price cut in India: Check out the new price, offers and specifications

Deals

Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro get a price cut in India: Check out the new price, offers and specifications
Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे दूसरी फ्लैश सेल, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Realme 5s Sale Today : आज फिर सेल पर आएगा Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Vodafone के बाद Airtel के प्रीपेड प्लान भी हुए महंगे, ये हैं सभी रिचार्ज पैक की नई कीमत

Vodafone Idea ने प्रीपेड प्लान की कीमतों में की बढ़ोतरी, 3 दिसंबर से नई कीमत होगी लागू

Oppo A9 2020 और Reno 2Z स्मार्टफोन हुए 2 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते

News

Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display
News
Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display
Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features

News

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features
FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

News

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15
Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

News

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more
Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon