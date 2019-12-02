The Vivo U20 will go on sale today at 12:00PM, and it will be available for purchase via Vivo‘s online website and Amazon India. The Chinese company’s latest budget smartphone shares some similar hardware with the Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8. Read on to know more about this Vivo phone’s price in India, sale offers, specifications, and features.

Vivo U20: Price in India, sale offers

During the sale, the Vivo U20 will be available for Rs 10,990, which is the price for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Vivo U20 comes with a price label of Rs 11,990. As for the sale offers, Amazon India is offering customers no-cost EMI options. Other offers include benefits worth Rs 6,000 from Reliance Jio. There is also an exchange offer and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months on the device.

Vivo U20: Features

The Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, waterdrop notch and a smaller chin. The smartphone comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent and supports Widevine L1 certification. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and will be getting Android 10 update later.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, which makes it the cheapest smartphone with this mobile platform in India. There is an option for 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with UFS 2.1 support. For photography, Vivo has equipped the smartphone with a triple rear camera setup. There is a main 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel super macro lens. For selfies, Vivo is offering a 16-megapixel shooter. Like its predecessor, the Vivo U20 also packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone comes in black and blue colors and competes against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s in the market.

Features Vivo U20 Price 10990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5000mAh