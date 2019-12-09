Vivo U20 sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-shop; Price, features, offers

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to put its latest smartphone, the Vivo U20 on another sale. As part of the sale, U20 will be available on Amazon India and its in-house Vivo e-shop starting 12 noon. As previously reported the smartphone is aimed at the budget segment. The smartphone will also be available in different RAM and storage variants. These include the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and second with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Let’s have a look at the pricing, offers, and specifications of the smartphone.

Vivo U20 Price and offers

As noted previously, the base model of the smartphone is priced at Rs 10,990. On the other hand, the top-end variant is at Rs. 11,990. Vivo has also teamed up with ICICI Bank to offer a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on both variants. This discount offer is available on ICICI Bank-issued credit cards and both credit and debit card-based EMI offers on Amazon. Taking a look at the Vivo e-shop buyers also get a Reliance Jio to offer worth up to Rs 6,000. If you can’t pay all the amount in one go then you can also get a no-cost EMI option.

Buyers can also increase their savings with the help of the exchange offers available on Vivo e-shop and Amazon India. Taking a look at the specifications, Vivo seems to be taking on the Xiaomi, Realme, and more with its U20. This company is offering a well-rounded smartphone at an affordable price. The U20 sale is taking place on the same day as the launch of the much anticipated Vivo V17. Vivo is also gearing up to launch a new 8GB RAM variant of the U20.

Specifications

Features Vivo U20 Price 10990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5000mAh