comscore Vivo U20 sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-shop; Price, features, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo U20 sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-shop; Price, specifications, offers, and more
News

Vivo U20 sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-shop; Price, specifications, offers, and more

News

The smartphone will also be available in different RAM and storage variants. These include the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and second with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

  • Published: December 9, 2019 9:55 AM IST
Vivo U20 8

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to put its latest smartphone, the Vivo U20 on another sale. As part of the sale, U20 will be available on Amazon India and its in-house Vivo e-shop starting 12 noon. As previously reported the smartphone is aimed at the budget segment. The smartphone will also be available in different RAM and storage variants. These include the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and second with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Let’s have a look at the pricing, offers, and specifications of the smartphone.

Vivo U20 Price and offers

As noted previously, the base model of the smartphone is priced at Rs 10,990. On the other hand, the top-end variant is at Rs. 11,990. Vivo has also teamed up with ICICI Bank to offer a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on both variants. This discount offer is available on ICICI Bank-issued credit cards and both credit and debit card-based EMI offers on Amazon. Taking a look at the Vivo e-shop buyers also get a Reliance Jio to offer worth up to Rs 6,000. If you can’t pay all the amount in one go then you can also get a no-cost EMI option.

Watch: Charging Speed Comparison

Buyers can also increase their savings with the help of the exchange offers available on Vivo e-shop and Amazon India. Taking a look at the specifications, Vivo seems to be taking on the Xiaomi, Realme, and more with its U20. This company is offering a well-rounded smartphone at an affordable price. The U20 sale is taking place on the same day as the launch of the much anticipated Vivo V17. Vivo is also gearing up to launch a new 8GB RAM variant of the U20.

Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery: Price, Sale date and Specifications

Also Read

Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery: Price, Sale date and Specifications

Specifications

Features Vivo U20
Price 10990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 9, 2019 9:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Here's what you need to do
News
44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Here's what you need to do
Vivo U20 sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-shop; Price, features, offers

News

Vivo U20 sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-shop; Price, features, offers

Vivo V17 to launch in India today: Live stream details, expected price, features

News

Vivo V17 to launch in India today: Live stream details, expected price, features

Xiaomi Redmi K30 India launch expected soon; gets BIS certification

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 India launch expected soon; gets BIS certification

NEFT system will be available 24x7 from December 16: RBI

News

NEFT system will be available 24x7 from December 16: RBI

Most Popular

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

ISRO Spy Satellite to launch on December 11; details

Vivo V17 to launch in India today: Live stream details, expected price, features

44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Here's what you need to do

Vivo U20 sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-shop; Price, features, offers

Xiaomi Redmi K30 India launch expected soon; gets BIS certification

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V17 to launch in India today: Live stream details, expected price, features

News

Vivo V17 to launch in India today: Live stream details, expected price, features
Vivo U20 sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-shop; Price, features, offers

News

Vivo U20 sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-shop; Price, features, offers
Amazon Year-End Sale: Discounts, offers and more

Deals

Amazon Year-End Sale: Discounts, offers and more
Samsung Galaxy M40 gets Rs 2,000 discount online

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M40 gets Rs 2,000 discount online
OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India

Deals

OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

Microsoft data breach: 4 करोड़ 40 लाख यूजर्स की अकाउंट डिटेल खतरे में

Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box अब न्यू मल्टी यूजर्स को महज 999 रुपये में मिलेगा

Samsung Galaxy S11e फोन 5G कनेक्टिविटी और 25W फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

MG ने भारत में पेश की नई इलेक्ट्रिक SUV कार ZS EV, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगी 340 किलोमीटर

Vivo V17 आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, पेश होने से पहले जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

News

ISRO Spy Satellite to launch on December 11; details
News
ISRO Spy Satellite to launch on December 11; details
Vivo V17 to launch in India today: Live stream details, expected price, features

News

Vivo V17 to launch in India today: Live stream details, expected price, features
44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Here's what you need to do

News

44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Here's what you need to do
Vivo U20 sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-shop; Price, features, offers

News

Vivo U20 sale on Amazon India and Vivo e-shop; Price, features, offers
Xiaomi Redmi K30 India launch expected soon; gets BIS certification

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 India launch expected soon; gets BIS certification