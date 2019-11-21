comscore Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: Expected specifications, features and more
News

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: Expected specifications, features and more

News

The Vivo U20 is another mid-budget smartphone in the U series after the Vivo U10. The company has scheduled the launch on Amazon India for tomorrow at 12:00 PM.

  • Published: November 21, 2019 9:46 AM IST
vivo-u20-amazon-india

Vivo will launch its latest U20 smartphone in India tomorrow on Amazon. The company has been teasing the latest U smartphone from quite some time, and the official Amazon India listing has already revealed specifications and design of the phone. We have also seen a couple of hands on images of the Vivo U20 that surfaced online earlier this week.

The Vivo U20 is another mid-budget smartphone in the U series after the Vivo U10. The company has scheduled the launch on Amazon India for tomorrow at 12:00 PM (12 noon). Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Vivo U20.

Vivo Y19 smartphone with 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 13,990

Also Read

Vivo Y19 smartphone with 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 13,990

Vivo U20: Specifications, features

The upcoming smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE under the hood. Along with the chipset, the device will be packed up to 6GB of RAM, and UFS 2.1 storage. It is confirmed to feature a 6.53-inch display with full-HD+ resolution and 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Vivo U20, Vivo U20 launch

Going by the teaser images, the Vivo U20 will feature a full-screen display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It will also boast a gradient color scheme at the back, which is the norm these days. Also seen is a triple-camera setup at the top-left corner, and a physical fingerprint sensor. The setup is expected to include a 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode.

Watch Video: Vivo APEX First Look

To add some perspective, the Vivo U10 launched in India with prices starting from Rs 8,990. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. For photography, it equips a triple-camera setup (13-megapixel+2-megapixel+8-megapixel), and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie OS.

Features Vivo U20
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 9:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire Stick TV for free; details
News
Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire Stick TV for free; details
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Review

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad launched in India, price starts from Rs 3,499

News

Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad launched in India, price starts from Rs 3,499

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display

Most Popular

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad launched in India, price starts from Rs 3,499

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know
Honor 20i gets a price cut in India; now available for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart, Amazon.in

Deals

Honor 20i gets a price cut in India; now available for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart, Amazon.in
Nokia 2.2 price slashed to Rs 5,999 in India

News

Nokia 2.2 price slashed to Rs 5,999 in India
Realme X2 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Asus 6Z

News

Realme X2 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Asus 6Z
Amazon Echo Flex launched for Rs 2,999

News

Amazon Echo Flex launched for Rs 2,999

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky कनेक्शन पर फ्री मिल रही है 3,999 रुपये वाली Amazon Fire TV Stick, चुनने होंगे ये प्लान

Huawei P30 Lite और Huawei Y9 (2019) स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 6,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

PUBG Mobile में चीटिंग के मामले में एशियाई देश सबसे आगे, मॉडिफिकेशन ऑफ एरिया डैमेज रहा सबसे बड़ा कारण

Xiaomi Redmi 8 स्मार्टफोन की आज फिर होगी फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honor 20i को 4 हजार रुपये सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका, 4जीबी रैम के साथ है 128जीबी स्टोरेज

News

Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details
News
Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details
Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know
Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad launched in India, price starts from Rs 3,499

News

Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad launched in India, price starts from Rs 3,499
Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display
Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM