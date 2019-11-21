Vivo will launch its latest U20 smartphone in India tomorrow on Amazon. The company has been teasing the latest U smartphone from quite some time, and the official Amazon India listing has already revealed specifications and design of the phone. We have also seen a couple of hands on images of the Vivo U20 that surfaced online earlier this week.
The Vivo U20 is another mid-budget smartphone in the U series after the Vivo U10. The company has scheduled the launch on Amazon India for tomorrow at 12:00 PM (12 noon). Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Vivo U20.
Vivo U20: Specifications, features
The upcoming smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE under the hood. Along with the chipset, the device will be packed up to 6GB of RAM, and UFS 2.1 storage. It is confirmed to feature a 6.53-inch display with full-HD+ resolution and 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Going by the teaser images, the Vivo U20 will feature a full-screen display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It will also boast a gradient color scheme at the back, which is the norm these days. Also seen is a triple-camera setup at the top-left corner, and a physical fingerprint sensor. The setup is expected to include a 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode.
Watch Video: Vivo APEX First Look
To add some perspective, the Vivo U10 launched in India with prices starting from Rs 8,990. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. For photography, it equips a triple-camera setup (13-megapixel+2-megapixel+8-megapixel), and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie OS.
|Features
|Vivo U20
|Price
|–
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.53-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 16MP+8MP+2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|5000mAh