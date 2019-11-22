comscore Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Compared | BGR India
Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price, specifications and features compared

The Vivo U20 is the company’s latest affordable smartphone that shares quite a few similarities with the Realme 5s and the Redmi Note 8. Here is how they compete.

  Published: November 22, 2019 4:29 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, has expanded its U-series line-up with a new smartphone. The Vivo U20 is the latest smartphone placed in the affordable segment. It will closely compete with the Realme 5s and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The smartphone also shares some similar hardware with these devices. Here is how the three phones compare based on their price in India, specifications and features.

Vivo U20 vs competition: Price

The U20 base model with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,990, while the 6GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 11,990. First sale will take place on November 28. The Realme 5s base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The higher model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 10,999. Both are available via Flipkart.

Talking about the Redmi Note 8, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model will set you back by Rs 12,999. You can buy it from Amazon India or Mi.com.

Realme 5s with 48-megapixel quad camera setup launched in India: Price, release date, features

Realme 5s with 48-megapixel quad camera setup launched in India: Price, release date, features

Vivo U20 vs competition: Specifications

Coming to specifications, the Vivo smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 675 SoC, whereas the Realme and Xiaomi smartphones are powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC. While the Vivo and Realme smartphones come with a 6.5-inch and 6.3-inch FHD+ displays, the Realme smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display.

Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery: Price, Sale date and Specifications

Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery: Price, Sale date and Specifications

Both the Vivo and Realme devices feature a 5,000mAh battery, whereas the Xiaomi device comes with a 4,000mAh unit. Other than this, you get dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity options on all phones. Also, while the Xiaomi device gets a USB Type-C port, the other two phones come with a microUSB port.

Vivo U20 vs competition: Cameras

In the photography department, the Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8 come with quad cameras at the back, whereas the Vivo U20 comes with triple cameras. Both the Realme and Redmi smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a dedicated 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calling, there is a 13-megapixel snapper on both phones.

The new Vivo U20 comes with a triple camera setup. The primary camera is of the 16-megapixel resolution, the secondary camera is 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and the third is a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Comparison table

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Realme 5s Vivo U20
Price 9999 9999 10990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.5-inch HD+ 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP 13MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 5,000mAh 5000mAh

  Published Date: November 22, 2019 4:29 PM IST

