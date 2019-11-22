Vivo U20 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 to launch in India today

Vivo U20, the second smartphone in Vivo’s U-series, is set to launch in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker had introduced the U-series as an online-only series. The first smartphone in the series was Vivo U10 and it will be joined by Vivo U20 today. The company has been teasing the smartphone for the past few days and it is clearly an entry-level device. Vivo U10 was among the first budget smartphone to get 18W fast charging support. The Vivo U20 is expected to step up over its sibling.

Vivo U20 India Launch: How to watch live stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Vivo U20 will be made official at an event in the national capital today. The launch event is set to begin at 12:00PM IST and will be streamed live. Vivo will live stream the event on its official social media channels as well on YouTube. You can also watch the event live via the link embedded below. With Vivo U10 now available via open sale, the new smartphone will show the company’s plans for the online smartphone market. According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone shipments in the online channel reached their highest ever share of 46 percent during the third quarter of this year.

Vivo U20 is expected to arrive in India as the challenger to Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s. It will compete for the crown of best smartphone under Rs 15,000 in the online segment. The U20 is expected to feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, waterdrop notch and a smaller chin. It will be available exclusively via Amazon India and retailer has revealed the complete design. The smartphone is expected to come in gradient finish and might be offered in black, blue and green variants. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent and will support Widevine L1 certification.

Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, which could make it the cheapest smartphone with this chipset. It is the same chipset found on Redmi Note 7 Pro and Vivo V17 Pro. There will be up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and it supports UFS 2.1 storage. For imaging, there is triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main shooter. The selfie camera is also likely to come with a 16-megapixel sensor. The Vivo U20 also packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The base model is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 when it becomes official later today.