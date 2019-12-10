comscore Vivo U20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo U20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India: Price, Specifications and Where to buy
News

Vivo U20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India: Price, Specifications and Where to buy

News

Vivo is adding a new storage variant to U20 after launching it in India last month. The smartphone competes with Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s in the country.

  • Published: December 10, 2019 5:05 PM IST
Vivo U20 1

Vivo U20, the second smartphone in Vivo U-series, is getting a new storage variant in India. The smartphone was launched in two storage variants of 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM and 64GB standard storage last month. Now, the company is adding third storage option to the lineup. Ahead of today’s announcement, Vivo told BGR India that the smartphone has seen strong response on Amazon India since it went on sale for the first time. With the new addition, the company is looking to better compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s in the country.

Vivo U20 8GB RAM variant: Price in India, Offers and Specifications

In India, Vivo U20 is now available in 8GB RAM variant as well. The new 8GB RAM variant offers 128GB storage and is available for Rs 17,990. This new variant will be available from across leading retail outlets in racing black and blaze blue colors. The new model is available with exchange offer through Vivo Upgrade Application. Customers can also avail 5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank Credit Card regular transactions and Credit Card/Debit Card EMI & HDFC CD loans till December 31, 2019.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

Other offers on the smartphone include 5 percent cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Card/Debit Card EMI transactions and Axis Bank Credit Card/Debit Card EMI transactions till December 31, 2019. There is also EMI schemes available from Bajaj, IDFC First Bank, HDB and Home Credit. Those buying the Vivo U20 also get additional data benefit worth Rs 6,000 from Reliance Jio. In terms of specifications, the Vivo U20 sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Vivo U20 Review: Heavyweight when it comes to battery but not on the pockets

Also Read

Vivo U20 Review: Heavyweight when it comes to battery but not on the pockets

It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and will be getting Android 10 update later. For photography, Vivo has equipped the smartphone with triple rear camera setup. There is a main 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel super macro lens. For selfies, Vivo is offering a 16-megapixel shooter. Like its predecessor, the Vivo U20 also packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 10, 2019 5:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster
News
Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster
Vivo U20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India

News

Vivo U20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India

RedmiBook 13 launched: Price, features

Laptops

RedmiBook 13 launched: Price, features

Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime

News

Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime

Oppo Reno 3 5G specifications, features leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G specifications, features leaked

Most Popular

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

HiFuture Olymbuds True Wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

Vivo U20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India

Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime

Oppo Reno 3 5G specifications, features leaked

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo U20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India

News

Vivo U20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India
Vivo X30 live images surface online

News

Vivo X30 live images surface online
Vivo V17 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT

News

Vivo V17 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT
Samsung Galaxy A71 alleged render leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 alleged render leaked
Vivo V17 First Impressions

Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K20 vs Redmi K30: जानें कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है ज्यादा दमदार

Asus ROG Phone 2 का 12GB RAM और 512GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट Flipkart पर कल बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Realme Buds Air भारत में 17 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च, Flipkart की गलती से पहले ही पता चली कीमत

परफॉर्मेंस के मामले में ये हैं टॉप 20 स्मार्टफोन्स

Vivo U20 फोन का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट 17,990 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

News

HiFuture Olymbuds True Wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999
News
HiFuture Olymbuds True Wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999
Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

News

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster
Vivo U20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India

News

Vivo U20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India
Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime

News

Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime
Oppo Reno 3 5G specifications, features leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G specifications, features leaked