Vivo U20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India

Vivo U20, the second smartphone in Vivo U-series, is getting a new storage variant in India. The smartphone was launched in two storage variants of 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM and 64GB standard storage last month. Now, the company is adding third storage option to the lineup. Ahead of today’s announcement, Vivo told BGR India that the smartphone has seen strong response on Amazon India since it went on sale for the first time. With the new addition, the company is looking to better compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s in the country.

Vivo U20 8GB RAM variant: Price in India, Offers and Specifications

In India, Vivo U20 is now available in 8GB RAM variant as well. The new 8GB RAM variant offers 128GB storage and is available for Rs 17,990. This new variant will be available from across leading retail outlets in racing black and blaze blue colors. The new model is available with exchange offer through Vivo Upgrade Application. Customers can also avail 5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank Credit Card regular transactions and Credit Card/Debit Card EMI & HDFC CD loans till December 31, 2019.

Other offers on the smartphone include 5 percent cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Card/Debit Card EMI transactions and Axis Bank Credit Card/Debit Card EMI transactions till December 31, 2019. There is also EMI schemes available from Bajaj, IDFC First Bank, HDB and Home Credit. Those buying the Vivo U20 also get additional data benefit worth Rs 6,000 from Reliance Jio. In terms of specifications, the Vivo U20 sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and will be getting Android 10 update later. For photography, Vivo has equipped the smartphone with triple rear camera setup. There is a main 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel super macro lens. For selfies, Vivo is offering a 16-megapixel shooter. Like its predecessor, the Vivo U20 also packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.