Vivo is reportedly all set to soon launch a new variant of the Vivo U20 smartphone in India. The Chinese company is said to launch the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage of the same device on December 12. However, there is no official confirmation from Vivo regarding this alleged new model. Now, Mahesh Telecom claims that the new model of the Vivo U20 will be available for Rs 17,900 via offline retail stores.

To recall, the brand recently launched its Vivo U20 device in India with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options. These two variants have only been made available through online partner Amazon India, as well as Vivo’s online website. The base model of Vivo U20 is priced at Rs 10,990 while the 6GB RAM model will cost you Rs 11,990.

Vivo U20 features

The Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, waterdrop notch and a smaller chin. The smartphone comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent and supports Widevine L1 certification. The handset ships with Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and will be getting the latest Android 10 update later.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, which makes it the cheapest smartphone with this mobile platform in India. There is an option for 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with UFS 2.1 support. For photography, Vivo has equipped the smartphone with the triple rear camera setup.

There is a main 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. This camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel super macro lens. For selfies, Vivo is offering a 16-megapixel shooter. Like its predecessor, the Vivo U20 also packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

