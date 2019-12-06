comscore Vivo U20 8GB RAM model will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report
News

Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report

News

Vivo is said to launch the 8GB RAM model of the Vivo U20 on December 12. It will reportedly be will be priced at Rs 17,900. 

  • Published: December 6, 2019 5:58 PM IST
Vivo U20 1

Vivo is reportedly all set to soon launch a new variant of the Vivo U20 smartphone in India. The Chinese company is said to launch the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage of the same device on December 12. However, there is no official confirmation from Vivo regarding this alleged new model. Now, Mahesh Telecom claims that the new model of the Vivo U20 will be available for Rs 17,900 via offline retail stores.

To recall, the brand recently launched its Vivo U20 device in India with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options. These two variants have only been made available through online partner Amazon India, as well as Vivo’s online website. The base model of Vivo U20 is priced at Rs 10,990 while the 6GB RAM model will cost you Rs 11,990.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Vivo U20 features

The Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, waterdrop notch and a smaller chin. The smartphone comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent and supports Widevine L1 certification. The handset ships with Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and will be getting the latest Android 10 update later.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, which makes it the cheapest smartphone with this mobile platform in India. There is an option for 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with UFS 2.1 support. For photography, Vivo has equipped the smartphone with the triple rear camera setup.

Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price, specifications and features compared

Also Read

Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price, specifications and features compared

There is a main 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. This camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel super macro lens. For selfies, Vivo is offering a 16-megapixel shooter. Like its predecessor, the Vivo U20 also packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Features Vivo U20
Price 10990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 6, 2019 5:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Mobile crosses 170 million downloads in 2 months
Gaming
Call of Duty: Mobile crosses 170 million downloads in 2 months
Best budget smartphones to play PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile

Top Products

Best budget smartphones to play PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile

Vodafone Idea will shut down if it doesn't get relief: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Telecom

Vodafone Idea will shut down if it doesn't get relief: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021

News

Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021

Huawei FreeBuds 3 gets a new Red color option in China

Wearables

Huawei FreeBuds 3 gets a new Red color option in China

Most Popular

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report

Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi

Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 18,990 via offline stores: Report

News

Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 18,990 via offline stores: Report
Best phone under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019

Top Products

Best phone under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019
Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs
Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

Top Products

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched

News

Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सएप के एंड्रॉएड यूजर्स को भी मिला कॉल वेटिंग का सपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy M10s को 7,999 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, Flipkart और Amazon नहीं ये है राइट चॉइस

फूड डिलीवरी ऐप से पिज्जा मंगाना पड़ा महंगा, 95 हजार रुपये का लगा चूना

BSNL ने 29 और 47 रुपये वाले STV प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को किया कम

Xiaomi ने अपकमिंग Redmi K30 के कैमरे को किया टीज, 10 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report
News
Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report
Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021

News

Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021
Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official
Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi

News

Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features