Vivo U3 with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

The Vivo U3 has been launched with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, 6.53-inch notched display, triple rear cameras and more.

  • Published: October 20, 2019 5:28 PM IST
Vivo U3

Just yesterday, Vivo teased the launch of its new U-series phone. Now, the Vivo U3 smartphone has been launched in China. The Chinese brand is offering this handset in three colors, including Black, Blue, and Porcelain Green. The newly launched Vivo phone comes in two variants, which includes – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Vivo U3 price, features

The 4GB RAM model is priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs 10,020), whereas the 6GB version costs CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 12,030). The Vivo U3 will be available for pre-orders in China via the brand’s website starting October 21. As for the specifications and features, this Vivo phone features a massive 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution.

On the photography front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. Vivo has also added three cameras on the rear side. This setup comprises of 16-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the back of the phone, you get a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The Vivo U3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC under the hood. This handset comes with up to 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The company will ship this phone with Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The device also packs a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. It features a dated micro-USB port, similar to other entry-level phones. The new Vivo phone also offers features like Multi-Turbo and Game Space. It supports Vivo’s AI-based digital assistant, called Jovi.

Besides, late last month, Vivo launched its U10 device in India. The Vivo U10 comes with a starting price tag of Rs 8,990 in India. Some of the key features of the device are a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC, triple rear camera setup and more.

Features Vivo U10
Price 8990
Chipset Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.35-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

