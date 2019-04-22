comscore
  Vivo V11 Pro Android 9 Pie update rolling out in India
Vivo V11 Pro Android 9 Pie update rolling out in India

The Vivo V11 Pro has started receiving the Android 9 Pie update. The new update brings a new UI design as well as an upgraded Shortcut center.

  Published: April 22, 2019 2:22 PM IST
Photo Credit - Rehan Hooda

A few weeks ago, Vivo pushed the latest Android 9 Pie update to its Vivo Nex S smartphone. Now, the Chinese company has reportedly started releasing the update for the Vivo V11 Pro device. The new update brings a new UI design as well as an upgraded Shortcut center. The latter will reportedly help perform an in-app action with a single tap. The update brings all the Android 9 Pie features, which includes new gesture-based navigation, a pill-shaped icon for navigation, Dashboard, and more. The Vivo V11 Pro units will reportedly receive the update gradually via OTA (Over-the-Air).

To recall, the device is built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The Vivo V11 Pro packs a big 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.27 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at 1080×2340 pixels resolution. At its core is an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset, paired with an Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

You can expand the internal storage up to 256GB via microSD card slot. On the photography front, there is a dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The setup is assisted by an LED flash and ‘dual pixel’ tech for better low-light photography experience. Up front, there is a single 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

There are a few AI-powered features too, coupled with AR stickers. On the connectivity front, the handset includes 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo V11 Pro is backed by a 3,400mAh battery with support for Dual Engine fast charging. The handset is currently available with a price tag of Rs 23,990 via Flipkart, and Amazon India.

  Published Date: April 22, 2019 2:22 PM IST

