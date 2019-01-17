Vivo V11 Pro successor to launch by February-end: Report

Vivo India’s Director-Brand Strategy Nipun Mary had recently confirmed that the company would be launching the Vivo V12 Pro in the first half of 2019. Now, 91mobiles is citing sources claiming that the successor to the Vivo V11 Pro will be coming is as early as the end of February. What’s more, it is also rumored to boast “three to four industry-first features”.

The Vivo V11 Pro was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 25,990. While its successor’s name is yet to be confirmed, the Chinese manufacturer usually goes for odd numbers in its smartphone names. For instance, the Vivo X21 smartphone in China was succeeded by Vivo X23. While some publications are calling it Vivo V12 Pro, there is a possibility it could be called Vivo V13 Pro or V15 Pro.

The publication further claims that the upcoming V11 Pro successor would be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. Considering the price tag of the V11 Pro, its successor could be priced higher than Rs 25,990. Also, it could be available for purchase online and offline channels like its predecessor. There are no details available on the specifications or what the ‘industry-first features’ actually are.

Watch: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

Last year, Vivo India had launched the Vivo V9 phone in the first half of the year, while the Vivo V11 Pro was announced in the second half of the year. At present, there is no information on the successor of the Vivo V9 smartphone. It could probably be unveiled alongside the V11 Pro successor.

To quickly recap, the Vivo V11 Pro features a 6.41-inch S-AMOLED full HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The Snapdragon 660 SoC powers the device along with 6GB of RAM. There is native storage of 64GB, and a microSD slot for addition storage. The rear shell has a dual-camera setup consisting of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It is also fitted with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. Keeping everything ticking is a 3,400mAh battery with support for 18W rapid charging.