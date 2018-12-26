comscore
Vivo V12 Pro to launch in India in the first half of 2019: Report

Vivo India's Nipun Marya reportedly confirmed launch plans in an interview.

  December 26, 2018 10:54 AM IST
Vivo is planning to launch the successor of Vivo V11 Pro in India by first half of 2019. Vivo India’s Director-Brand Strategy, Nipun Marya, in an interview with India Today confirmed about the launch plans of anticipated successor V12 Pro.

“We usually launch V series flagship products twice a year, one in the first half and one in the second half. In 2018, V9 was launched in the first half of the year, while the V11 Pro was brought to India in the second half. This time also, we will be launching something in the first half of 2019 and it will be the successor of the V11 Pro,” Marya told the publication. There is no confirmed name for the Vivo V11 Pro successor, but it is only the assumption that Vivo will continue with the series numbering and may call it V12 Pro.

The V11 Pro brought in-display fingerprint technology to India first. The smartphone was launched in September for a price of Rs 25,990. Vivo recently added a new Supernova Red variant to the Vivo V11 Pro existing lineup. This new variant has joined the other two color options of the Vivo V11 Pro, called Dazzling Gold and Starry Night. Besides the change in color, the price, specifications and features of the variant remain the same.

Watch Video: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

The Vivo V11 Pro flaunts a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. For photography, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup (12-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back, and a 25-megapixel snapper up front. There is also a 3,400mAh battery with support fast wireless charging, and for security there is an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the software front, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.5.

