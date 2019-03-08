comscore
Vivo V15 to launch in India on March 15: Expected price, specifications and features

The upcoming Vivo V15 will feature a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner instead of an in-display sensor seen on the V15 Pro.

  Published: March 8, 2019 10:49 AM IST
After the Vivo V15 Pro, the Chinese company is reportedly bringing the affordable variant of the device to India. Vivo is said to be planning on launching the Vivo V15 mid-range smartphone on March 15. As reported by 91mobiles, the Vivo V15 will go on sale for Rs 22,990 in India on March 15.

The Vivo V15 is expected to be a toned down variant of the V15 Pro. The device has already been launched in Thailand earlier this week. Just like the Pro variant, the Vivo V15 is also expected to be made available from offline stores and e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon India.

In terms of changes in the Vivo V15, the handset will instead feature a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner. Additionally, there will be a slightly larger 6.53-inches display on the front. Vivo will replace the processor on V15 from Snapdragon 675 to MediaTek’s Helio P70, and you’ll get a slightly larger 4,000mAh battery instead of 3,700mAh. The 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and all other hardware specifications will be retained from the Pro variant.

Vivo V15 specifications and features

Upfront, Vivo V15 will feature a 6.53-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ Ultra FullView display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. At the core, the handset will include MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the V15 will offer 128GB onboard storage with the option of microSD card expandability.

In terms of camera, the Vivo V15 in Thailand sports a triple rear camera module that includes a 12-megapixel f/1.78 primary sensor, along with 8-megapixel f/2.2 lens and 5-megapixel f/2.4 sensors. The 32-megapixel f/2.0 pop-up sleife camera has been retained from the V15 Pro. The handset runs on the company’s Funtouch OS 9 version based on Android 9 Pie operating system. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with Dual Engine fast charging.

  Published Date: March 8, 2019 10:49 AM IST

