Vivo V15 launched with pop-up selfie camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC: Specifications, price

The Vivo V15 takes after the Vivo V15 Pro in most of its specifications, except in a couple of areas.

  • Published: March 3, 2019 3:11 PM IST
Vivo V15 Pro 15

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V15 Pro, in the Indian market, and it has now launched a toned down version of that smartphone called the Vivo V15, though not in India. The company launched the new smartphone in Thailand where it has been priced at THB 10,999 (roughly Rs. 24,500). It has been launched in two color options that include Topaz Blue and Glamour Red. It is similar to the new Vivo V15 Pro in terms of most specification but the processor and the fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone also comes with 6GB RAM and a triple rear camera setup which is similar to the Vivo V15 Pro launched earlier. But Vivo decided to cut corners with the processor and instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the Vivo V15 comes with a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The Chinese company has also foregone the in-display fingerprint sensor in favor of a physical one on the back of the device. Right now the Vivo V15 is available in Thailand and Malyasia, but it is expected to come to India soon.

Vivo V15 specifications, features

The device comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ (1080×2316 pixels) screen resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The V15 also comes with a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. In addition to this, the company has also added a dedicated microSD card slot to allow for storage expansion in case users are running out of storage. The unique point of this device is the triple camera setup on the back and the pop-up camera on the front.

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review: The four cameras are here to impress but there is a catch

Also Read

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review: The four cameras are here to impress but there is a catch

As a part of the triple camera setup, the primary camera sports a 48-megapixel camera sensor, the second camera sports an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and the third camera comes with a 5-megapixel camera sensor for depth mapping. The setup also comes with a dual LED flash unit along with the three sensors on the back of the device.

Moving to the front Vivo has added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front in a motorized enclosure. Similar to what we saw in the Vivo NEX, the front camera on the Vivo V15 will also come with a motorized mechanism. It means that the camera will pop-up whenever the user switches to the front camera otherwise the unit stays hidden.

WATCH: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

In terms of connectivity, the device will come with the usual dual nano-SIM slot with VoLTE 4G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5 mm audio socket. In addition to this, the company has added a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device. However, the company has opted for a microUSB port at the bottom of the device while running on a 3,700mAh battery.

