Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM and Vivo V15 Aqua Blue color variant launched in India

The new 8GB variant of the Vivo V15 Pro is priced at Rs 29,990. Consumers can buy the new Aqua Blue color variant of Vivo V15 for Rs 21,990.

  • Published: May 13, 2019 12:21 PM IST
Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Vivo was recently rumored to announce a new variant for the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. Now, the company has launched two new variants for its latest Vivo V15 series. Customers can now buy the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Vivo V15 Pro in India. Those planning to get the Vivo V15, can now also buy the new Aqua Blue color variant.

Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15 price in India

As for the pricing, the new 8GB variant of the Vivo V15 Pro is priced at Rs 29,990. There is also a 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, which is currently available for Rs 28,990. Consumers can buy the new Aqua Blue color variant of Vivo V15 for Rs 21,990. For the price, you will get 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, which is also available in the existing Frozen Black color options.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications

The Vivo V15 Pro packs a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It packs a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the back. The latter features a massive 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in May 2019

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in May 2019

The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. The device also offers Dual Nano-SIM card slots, VoLTE 4G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5 mm audio socket. In addition to this, the handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Vivo V15 specifications

The standard Vivo V15 also features a triple rear camera setup and a motorized camera mechanism. The rear camera setup comprises of a 12-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is the same 32-megapixel camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery with support for dual-engine fast charging tech. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Watch: Vivo APEX First Look

The Vivo V15 packs a 6.53-inch panel along with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset under the hood, paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. You can also expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2019 12:21 PM IST

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India
Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India
Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India
