Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant confirmed to launch in India next week; to be priced under Rs 32,000

It recently came to light that Vivo is planning to launch an 8GB RAM variant of the Vivo V15 Pro in India very soon. But as per our information now, the Vivo V15 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is confirmed to launch in India next week and it’ll be priced priced below Rs 32,000.

BGR India sources today confirmed that Vivo India is indeed planning to launch an 8GB RAM variant of the V15 Pro, and it’ll be made available from next week. The pricing of the Vivo V15 Pro 8GB+128GB will be kept under Rs 32,000. The Vivo V15 Pro is currently available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it is priced at Rs 28,990.

To recall, Vivo V15 Pro (review) was launched a couple months back in February as the world’s first smartphone featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform. The smartphone received an overwhelming response during pre-orders in India till March 5, and the company have been selling the phone across offline and online channels since March 6. The upcoming 8GB RAM variant of V15 Pro is likely to feature identical specifications and color options as the 6GB RAM variant, and it is possible that Vivo might drop the price of latter variant marginally after the 8GB variant launch.

Vivo V15 Pro: Specifications and features

The Vivo V15 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ (1080×2316 pixels) screen resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It also sports a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor paired with 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel additional sensors.

Inside, the V15 Pro packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for now, and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage will also be available next week. The company has also added a dedicated microSD card slot to allow for storage expansion.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with the usual Dual Nano-SIM card slots with VoLTE 4G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5 mm audio socket. In addition to this, the company has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front of the device. The Vivo V15 Pro comes in blue and red colors, runs Android Pie, and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.