comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant confirmed to launch in India next week; to be priced under Rs 32,000
News

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant confirmed to launch in India next week; to be priced under Rs 32,000

News

BGR India sources today confirmed that Vivo India is indeed planning to launch an 8GB RAM variant of the V15 Pro, and it'll be made available from next week.

  • Published: May 9, 2019 5:18 PM IST
Vivo V15 Pro (15)

It recently came to light that Vivo is planning to launch an 8GB RAM variant of the Vivo V15 Pro in India very soon. But as per our information now, the Vivo V15 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is confirmed to launch in India next week and it’ll be priced priced below Rs 32,000.

BGR India sources today confirmed that Vivo India is indeed planning to launch an 8GB RAM variant of the V15 Pro, and it’ll be made available from next week. The pricing of the Vivo V15 Pro 8GB+128GB will be kept under Rs 32,000. The Vivo V15 Pro is currently available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it is priced at Rs 28,990.

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in May 2019

To recall, Vivo V15 Pro (review) was launched a couple months back in February as the world’s first smartphone featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform. The smartphone received an overwhelming response during pre-orders in India till March 5, and the company have been selling the phone across offline and online channels since March 6. The upcoming 8GB RAM variant of V15 Pro is likely to feature identical specifications and color options as the 6GB RAM variant, and it is possible that Vivo might drop the price of latter variant marginally after the 8GB variant launch.

Vivo V15 Pro: Specifications and features

The Vivo V15 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ (1080×2316 pixels) screen resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It also sports a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor paired with 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel additional sensors.

Inside, the V15 Pro packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for now, and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage will also be available next week. The company has also added a dedicated microSD card slot to allow for storage expansion.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with the usual Dual Nano-SIM card slots with VoLTE 4G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5 mm audio socket. In addition to this, the company has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front of the device. The Vivo V15 Pro comes in blue and red colors, runs Android Pie, and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

  • Published Date: May 9, 2019 5:18 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Fortnite Season 9 coming soon as server downtime begins
Gaming
Fortnite Season 9 coming soon as server downtime begins
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed

News

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed

OnePlus 7 Pro sneak peak leaves Indian gamers amazed

News

OnePlus 7 Pro sneak peak leaves Indian gamers amazed

Google Play gets cash payments support

News

Google Play gets cash payments support

Android 10 Q: Top 6 features

News

Android 10 Q: Top 6 features

Sponsored

Most Popular

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed

Google expands features to offer greater control over data to users

OnePlus 7 Pro sneak peak leaves Indian gamers amazed

Online video audience in India expected to grow to 500 million by 2020: Google

Google Play gets cash payments support

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed

News

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy

News

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy
Vivo V15 Pro to launch in India soon

News

Vivo V15 Pro to launch in India soon
Vivo S1 Pro with Snapdragon 675 SoC launched

News

Vivo S1 Pro with Snapdragon 675 SoC launched
Vivo Y91, Y95 prices in India slashed

Deals

Vivo Y91, Y95 prices in India slashed

हिंदी समाचार

Aakash टैबलेट बनाने वाली DataWind ने भारत में दो प्रॉडक्शन फैसिलिटी को किया बंद

Hike ने लॉन्च किए फिल्म Chhota Bheem : Kung Fu Dhamaka से जुड़े स्टिकर्स

पुराने मोबाइल से नए फोन में Contacts को ऐसे करें ट्रांसफर, ये हैं 6 सिंपल स्टेप्स

Google I/O 2019 : इस मानसून सीजन में बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों में भारत सरकार के साथ काम करेगा Google

लॉन्च से पहले OnePlus 7 Pro की रेंडर तस्वीरें हुई लीक, पता चली सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed
News
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed
Google expands features to offer greater control over data to users

News

Google expands features to offer greater control over data to users
OnePlus 7 Pro sneak peak leaves Indian gamers amazed

News

OnePlus 7 Pro sneak peak leaves Indian gamers amazed
Online video audience in India expected to grow to 500 million by 2020: Google

News

Online video audience in India expected to grow to 500 million by 2020: Google
Google Play gets cash payments support

News

Google Play gets cash payments support