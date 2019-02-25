Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify

Vivo India has announced Vivo V15 Pro exchange program in partnership with Cashify. With this program, buyers will be able to trade-in their current smartphone and upgrade to the new Vivo V15 Pro. The upgrade offer will be available at the company’s online store. The exchange program is already live and will end on March 6, 2019. According to the program, the company will be offering its customers an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of an old device as well as an additional exchange value of Rs 3,000 will be given to loyal Vivo customers.

Notably, this offer will only be applicable to the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. “Vivo India launched V15 Pro in the Indian market with an exchange program for its fans to upgrade to the new smartphone featuring several innovative features such as world’s first a 32MP Pop-Up Selfie Camera and AI triple rear camera. Vivo India has again partnered with Cashify to facilitate the whole exchange process,” the company said.

As for the specifications, the Vivo V15 Pro packs a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2316 pixels resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. The device comes with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage, which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Vivo has fused three cameras on the rear side and a pop-up selfie camera on the front. The triple camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping.

The setup is accompanied by a dual LED flash along with the three sensors. There is a 32-megapixel sensor for shooting selfies. Connectivity options include the usual dual nano-SIM slot with VoLTE 4G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5 mm audio socket. Vivo has also equipped an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery and offers a micro USB port for charging the device. The handset carries a price tag of Rs 28,990, and is set to go on sale starting from March 6 via Flipkart.